Weekly Georgia COVID-19 update: 871,460 confirmed cases, 17,272 deaths

Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of April 21 has 871,460 cases and 17,272 confirmed deaths. As of April 21, there have been 60,788 hospitalizations, 9,941 ICU admissions, 216,331 antigen positive cases and 2,557 probable deaths.

In DeKalb County there have been 56,951 cases and 903 deaths. In Fulton County, there have been 80,703 cases and 1,252 deaths.

Feb. 12 was the deadliest COVID-19 day in Georgia so far. There were 187 deaths recorded that day. The state recorded 23 deaths on April 21. Last Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of deaths was 32 deaths per day. On April 21, it was 29.3 deaths per day.

Here are the weekly statistics since Feb. 3, 2021 Week of April 14: 864,895 confirmed cases, 17,072 deaths Week of April 7: 858,268 confirmed cases, 16,827 deaths Week of March 31: 852,395 confirmed cases, 16,607 deaths Week of March 24: 845,560 confirmed cases, 16,257 deaths Week of March 17: 838,570 confirmed cases, 15,997 deaths Week of March 10: 831,271 confirmed cases, 15,706 deaths Week of March 3: 823,008 cases, 15,349 deaths Week of Feb. 24: 810,473 cases, 14,882 deaths Week of Feb. 17: 796,547 cases, 14,254 deaths Week of Feb. 10: 780,494 cases, 13,599 deaths Week of Feb 3: 759,228 cases, 12,907 deaths

In DeKalb County the current two-week average of cases per 100,000 people is 150. Last Wednesday, it was 148 per 100,000 people.

The positivity rate is the percentage of positive results per tests given, and in DeKalb County, that number hasn’t changed much since last week. DeKalb County’s average positivity rate for the last two weeks as of April 21 it is 4.9 percent. On April 14 it was 4.8 percent.

Fulton County is reporting an average of 140 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks as of April 21. Last week, it was 130 cases per 100,000. The positivity rate in Fulton County is 5.5 percent. A week ago it was 4.8 percent.

The state of Georgia has administered 5.5 million vaccines as of April 21.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/ or visit https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site to find a vaccination site.

To City Schools of Decatur’s COVID-19 dashboard and summaries of all cases, click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for Atlanta Public Schools click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for DeKalb County Schools, click here.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline: (844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

– Wear a mask in public.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com.

