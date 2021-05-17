AJFF Selects returns with ‘Stand!’ – a Romeo & Juliet musical

Share









Atlanta, GA – The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) is excited to bring back the highly successful 2019 AJFF Selects screening series virtually, a press release says.

Launching next with “Stand!,”a musical that follows a young immigrant couple who finds romance on the streets of 1919 Winnipeg as they search for a better life amidst violent social upheaval, the screening is presented through AJFF’s Virtual Cinema. Beginning Thursday, May 20 at 7 PM and running through Sunday, May 23, tickets are on sale now to the public for $16 per household and can be purchased here. Watch the trailer for Stand! here.

Ukrainian laborer Stefan is instantly smitten with Rebecca, a Jewish suffragette who sparks his interest in political reform. As their religious differences raise the ire of their families, the would-be Romeo and Juliet lovers confront ugly racial and anti-immigrant prejudice, while a dramatic workers’ strike threatens to bring the city to a standstill.

A pre-recorded Q&A bonus video will also be available to the public beginning May 20, featuring the film’s leading cast: Marshall Williams from Glee, Atlanta native Laura Slade Wiggins from Shameless, and Juno-award-winning composer, Danny Schur. Fun fact, Schur also co-wrote the stage musical Strike!, from which the movie has been adapted. Emory Theatre’s artistic Director and Montreal native, Donald McManus, will moderate.

