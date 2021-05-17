LOADING

Type to search

AJFF Selects returns with ‘Stand!’ – a Romeo & Juliet musical

Metro ATL

AJFF Selects returns with ‘Stand!’ – a Romeo & Juliet musical

Decaturish.com May 17, 2021
Photo provided to Decaturish
Share

Atlanta, GA – The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) is excited to bring back the highly successful 2019 AJFF Selects screening series virtually, a press release says.

Launching next with “Stand!,”a musical that follows a young immigrant couple who finds romance on the streets of 1919 Winnipeg as they search for a better life amidst violent social upheaval, the screening is presented through AJFF’s Virtual Cinema. Beginning Thursday, May 20 at 7 PM and running through Sunday, May 23, tickets are on sale now to the public for $16 per household and can be purchased here. Watch the trailer for Stand! here.

Ukrainian laborer Stefan is instantly smitten with Rebecca, a Jewish suffragette who sparks his interest in political reform. As their religious differences raise the ire of their families, the would-be Romeo and Juliet lovers confront ugly racial and anti-immigrant prejudice, while a dramatic workers’ strike threatens to bring the city to a standstill.

A pre-recorded Q&A bonus video will also be available to the public beginning May 20, featuring the film’s leading cast: Marshall Williams from Glee, Atlanta native Laura Slade Wiggins from Shameless, and Juno-award-winning composer, Danny Schur. Fun fact, Schur also co-wrote the stage musical Strike!, from which the movie has been adapted. Emory Theatre’s artistic Director and Montreal native, Donald McManus, will moderate.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus