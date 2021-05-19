Alif Institute holding Annual Spring Bazaar on May 22

Share









Atlanta, GA — On Saturday, May 22, 10am to 4pm, Alif Institute presents its Annual Spring Bazaar, a press release announced. The Atlanta community is invited for an outdoor spring festival filled with unique handmade and homemade items and delicious treats from local artists and small business owners. “Bazaar” is the Arabic word for “marketplace.”‘

The Bazaar is free and open to the public. As part of the Bazaar, attendees can register for on-site Arab cooking classes (mashawi and Saudi kabsa with coffee) and a Backgammon Tournament. Tickets can be found here: https://www.alifinstitute.org/5-22-cooking-classes-backgammon-tournament/

The Spring Bazaar will be an outdoor event and will keep physical distancing and sanitary guidelines as a priority and masks will be required.

Alif is an organization that promotes awareness about the Arab Middle East through cultural experiences and Arabic language classes for kids and adults.

The address for the Bazaar is 3288 Marjan Drive, Atlanta, GA 30340.

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a supporter of Decaturish. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us tell the story of your community. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.