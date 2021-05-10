American Craft Beer Week is May 10 through May 16

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Local breweries and beer will be celebrated this week as the 15th annual American Craft Beer Week returns May 10 through 16. The event is hosted by the Brewers Association, a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American craft breweries.

The Brewers Association encourages people to visit their local taprooms brewpubs and breweries to purchase beer on-premise, to-go or delivery, according to a press release from the Brewers Association.

This year, American Craft Beer Week will honor the creativity, community and resiliency of small and independent craft breweries across the country, including those in and around Decatur.

“When COVID-19 hit, many breweries were forced to change their entire business models overnight. Fast forward to 2021, and we are finally able to envision gathering with friends and family at local breweries again, now or in the near future,” said Ann Obenchain, marketing director of the Brewers Association, in the press release. “This year’s American Craft Beer Week, more than ever, is about more than just delicious craft beer; it’s about community and showing support for hometown taprooms, brewpubs, and breweries.”

Breweries nationwide will be celebrating with new beer releases, discounts and other creative ideas.

Wild Heaven Beer in Avondale Estates and West End will be showcasing $3 pints to celebrate various beer styles each day, according to the brewery’s Facebook page.

On Monday, Wild Heaven will showcase dark beers. On Tuesday, the brewery will feature saisons but only at the Avondale taproom as the West End location is closed on Tuesday. To finish out the week, Wild Heaven will feature IPAs on Wednesday, high gravity on Thursday, and lagers and pilsners on Friday at both locations.

Avondale Estates was recently named America’s “Best Small Town Beer Scene” by USA Today. The announcement was made on March 26. Avondale Estates was the only Georgia city in the category.

“The charming town of Avondale Estates, just east of Decatur, has a small downtown area packed with unique food and beverage offerings,” USA Today said in its announcement. “For beer lovers, there’s Wild Heaven Beer, The Lost Druid Brewery, The Beer Growler & Pint Haus and (soon) Little Cottage Brewery.”

Sceptre Brewing Arts in Oakhurst is also participating this week and releasing a new beer on Tuesday, May 11, at 3 p.m. called vice versus virtue. This brew will be available in pub only and is not available for presale.

“We filled up our mash tun with this amazing two row and boiled the wort for over 22 hours to create some brilliant caramelization and deep flavors of candied dates,” Sceptre Brewing Arts said in a Facebook post. “With just a sprinkle of Willamette hops, we sent the sticky goodness to our tanks to be fermented by our fruity strong ale yeast and let it cold condition for five weeks before packaging.”

Other breweries in the area include:

– The Lost Druid Brewery

– Twain’s Brewpub and Billiards

– Three Taverns Craft Brewery

– Outrun Brewing Company

– The Village Corner/ Stone Mountain Brewery

– Tucker Brewing Company

– BlueTarp Brewing Co

