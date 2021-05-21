Atlanta artist paints mural on Spot for Dogs building

Share









Decatur, GA — Spot for Dogs in Decatur is getting an artsy upgrade to the outside of the building as Atlanta artist Thomas Turner paints a mural on the front of the building.

Spot for Dogs is a family-owned and operated dog daycare and boarding facility. Decatur resident Shannon Baker and her brother opened Spot for Dogs on the Atlanta Beltline in March 2007 and the new Decatur location opened in August 2019 on East Howard Avenue.

Spot for Dogs welcomes dogs of all size, breeds and ages. It is an open play facility, so dogs are out playing all day in large play areas. Dogs can also stay overnight at the facility and there is always someone spending the night in the facility to watch over the dogs, according to the Spot of Dogs website.

The mural will depict a well-loved client’s dog, Blitzen, observing nature. The specific mission of the Decatur location is to bring life back to a fire desolated building, owner Shannon Baker said.

“We have worked hard to make the building full of life once again by restoring it to its original appearance, introducing humans and dogs and bringing a touch of nature inside and outside the building,” Baker said. “The mural serves to complement our mission of bringing life back to this small corner of Decatur.”

Turner has been a good friend of Baker for years, so plans for the mural started on day one of the new location being open. It took some time to get it going, mostly due to COVID, but Baker is excited to bring more color to the block. The mural is expected to be completed by Monday.

“We just want to continue to make Decatur beautiful,” Baker said. “As a long term resident of Decatur, I very much support anything that adds beauty to my town. I love seeing unique art everywhere in town, and from day one I’ve wanted to help bring more artwork to the block. I hope others are as excited to see Thomas’ work on their daily travels, as I am.”

Baker’s primary focus for the business has always been the dogs and having a personal relationship with each dog. The mural will display Spot for Dogs’ core values, which are community and life. Baker hopes that people think of the dog daycare as a place that cares for all life, but particularly for family pups, she said.

“We are just really thankful to Thomas Turner for sharing his talent with us,” Baker said. “We hope you love his work as much as we do and look forward to meeting your pups for years to come.”

