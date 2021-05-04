LOADING

Type to search

Atlanta Police ask for help identifying murder suspects

Crime and public safety Kirkwood and East Lake Metro ATL Trending

Atlanta Police ask for help identifying murder suspects

Dan Whisenhunt May 4, 2021
CREDIT ALISON GUILLORY / WABE
Share

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a Dec. 1 murder.

The murder occurred at 248 Rocky Ford Road northeast. The suspects are seen fleeing the scene in this surveillance video provided by APD:

“On Tuesday December 1, 2020 at around 1:45am officers responded to a residence at 248 Rocky Ford Rd NE on a report of a person shot,” a spokesperson for APD said. “Inside the residence officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but died of his wounds. Homicide detectives are still working to determine the circumstances that led to this incident.”

The victim was later identified as Artravion Wainwright.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637),” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus