Atlanta Police ask for help identifying murder suspects

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a Dec. 1 murder.

The murder occurred at 248 Rocky Ford Road northeast. The suspects are seen fleeing the scene in this surveillance video provided by APD:

“On Tuesday December 1, 2020 at around 1:45am officers responded to a residence at 248 Rocky Ford Rd NE on a report of a person shot,” a spokesperson for APD said. “Inside the residence officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but died of his wounds. Homicide detectives are still working to determine the circumstances that led to this incident.”

The victim was later identified as Artravion Wainwright.

“Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637),” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.”

