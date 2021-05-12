Bike Month activities continue in Avondale Estates, Clarkston

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — May 1 marked the beginning of bike month.

Cities in DeKalb County that are along the Stone Mountain PATH Trail have organized events, educational programs, community events and helmet promotion. Avondale Estates, along with Clarkston, Decatur, Stone Mountain and Tucker, will be hosting events throughout the month.

Bike Month kicked off a couple weeks ago in Clarkston with an event at the Clarkston City Hall Annex. The event was organized by Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks.

“I am excited to celebrate bike month with my neighboring cities as we provide pedestrian and bicycle safety education, foster collaboration among PATH cities, promote tourist and economic opportunities for businesses, and encourage people to use the PATH,” Burks said in a press release from the city of Clarkston.

The activities and attractions have the potential to have a positive impact on the county’s economy and tourism industry and to stimulate economic development by making the state attractive to businesses and citizens who enjoy being outside and have healthy lifestyles, an Avondale Estates press release says.

Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore hopes members of the community will join him on bike rides later in the month to at least discover the Stone Mountain PATH Trail, learn how to navigate it and learn how to ride in a group, he said.

“I’m really happy that Mayor Burks has done this because we’re truly linked with the path and cycling has found some renewed interest during COVID, which is great because it’s a healthy, good activity,” Elmore said.

As an avid bike rider and racer, Elmore is looking forward to getting outside. He also hopes the event will inspire community members to start a group that rides along the path.

“For me, there’s something mind clearing about riding, and a lot of exercise, but for me just going out into the woods and trying not to run into a tree clears my mind in a way that other things do not, that running or crossfit or whatever don’t,” Elmore said.

The cities have other upcoming events as well. The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition will be hosting a virtual cycling class in preparation for end-of-the-month bike activities in Clarkston and Avondale Estates.

In the class, cyclists will learn how to make sure their bike is ready to go, fit their helmet, plan a route, learn communication strategies and learn safety skills, according to the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition website.

The classes will take place May 19-24 and riders will take up one or more skill- and confidence-building challenges.

Later in the month, Elmore and Avondale Estates Mayor Pro Tem Brian Fisher will lead a bike ride to Stone Mountain and back along the path on May 27 at 9 a.m. Elmore will lead another ride at the same time on May 30. Riders should meet behind the Avondale City Hall for the ride.

Avondale is also hosting a bike drive benefiting Bearings Bike Works on Friday, May 28, from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Edwin Jarvis and Finders Keepers. The entrance to the parking lot is located at 4 Lake Street, according to the press release. Donated bikes can be in new or used conditions.

Decatur officials previewed their events at the beginning of the month, which included a bike-to-work day, a public art bike ride and other community rides. Stone Mountain is planning to do a bike giveaway at the City Council meeting on May 18. The Clarkston City Council approved a proclamation for bike month at the May 4 regular meeting, The Champion reported.

