Biz Bits: STEAM students score savings accounts; Buckmaster joins Goizueta

Share









Atlanta, GA – Here’s a quick look at business news in our community.

– Several Drew Charter School students recently visited Delta Community Credit Union’s Decatur branch, where they opened Savings Accounts and received prizes after winning first place in the Georgia State Science and Engineering Fair (GSEF), a press release announced.

The students participate in Drew Charter’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) program which received a $1,500 grant last November from the Delta Community Credit Union School Partners program.

“The grant we received last Fall helped us be competitive in the statewide Science and Engineering Fair, and now this visit to a bank branch offers many important lessons that will benefit students beyond their classroom years,” said Courtney Bryant, director of Fine Arts STEAM at Drew Charter School.

“We invited these students and parents here to celebrate their success in winning the top state prize and also to support their financial literacy,” added Delta Community’s William Wesley. “Opening your own Savings Account is a great learning experience, and complements other lessons from our Financial Education Center, which offers free educational opportunities to children and adults.”

– Goizueta Business School (GBS) welcomes Melanie Buckmaster to the Marketing and Communication team as Director of Communications, a press release announced.

“In her role, Buckmaster will oversee the communication team managing earned and owned media for GBS, which is ranked as one of the top business schools in the nation,” the press release says. “Her areas of responsibility will include public relations and media relations, support of executive communications, social media, and editorial strategy for emorybusiness.com. She’ll also manage Emory Business magazine, and the ‘Goizueta Effect’ podcast.”

She has more than 15 years experience in the media and communicatiosn field. She’s spent the past 10 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, most recently serving as its Vice President of Marketing & Communication.

“Prior to Boys & Girls Clubs, she worked as an account manager at Brand Resources Group, leading public relations campaigns for top 100 companies and several national nonprofits,” the press release says. “She also worked as a senior health communications specialist for the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. Buckmaster is a graduate of the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising with a minor in Sociology.”

– Alair Homes in Decatur won the National Contractor of the Year Award

“Alair Homes Decatur has won a national CotY Award (Contractor of the Year) from NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry),” the press release from Alair Homes says. “This is the organization’s most prestigious award, since entries come in from all over the country and are judged by a panel of remodeling experts. The winning project was an architectural feature that Alair Homes Decatur designed and built for a Grand Park home.”

The project began as a complete remodel of the home’s first floor, the press release says. Because the dining room is visible immediately upon entry, the Alair Homes Decatur team recommended, designed and built a “wow wall”. The end result is a functional show-stopper, incorporating bold elements with stained walnut shelving and countertop, Scandinavian-inspired wallpaper, deep blue custom cabinets and shiny brass hardware, according to the press release. The wall also incorporates space for an attractive desk for home office use and ample storage, making the space functional in a time when homes need to be able to morph from living to working and educational spaces.

“There is no greater honor in the remodeling business than to win a National CotY Award,” said David Michaelson, Alair Homes Decatur partner and current NARI Atlanta President. “This particular project presented a creative challenge for our team, but the combination of beautiful and functional design, along with outstanding craftsmanship, resulted in a happy client and this rewarding national recognition.”

Have business news to report? Let us know by sending an email to editor@decaturish.com

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.