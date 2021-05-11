Chalk Walk coming to Decatur on May 16

Share









Decatur, GA — A portion of West Ponce de Leon Avenue will soon be covered in chalk as the Decatur Arts Alliance hosts a chalk walk on Sunday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate arts month.

This is the first chalk walk event hosted by the organization. Community members, local artists and professional artists are invited to create chalk masterpieces. Squares will be spaced out to enable social distancing so those participating will have their own square and individual packages of chalk.

The event will be family friendly and everyone is encouraged to participate, no matter their skill levels.

“There’s one section where we’ve brought in professional chalk artists from across the Southeast so that they kind of have their own area to show off,” said Emily Mottola, project manager for the Decatur Arts Alliance. “There’s a community area where people can sign up and compete for either adult or in the kids competition. Then there’s going to be a separate third area in which people can contribute to a communal chalk drawing over there so it’s not the individual spaces.”

The chalk walk will take place on West Ponce de Leon Avenue by the parking deck that’s in front of One West Court Square, just passed Clairemont Avenue and the Decatur Square.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the Decatur Arts Alliance think of creative ways to host events and the chalk walk was a great way to have an outdoor event and engage the community, Mottola said. Masks will be required for those attending the chalk walk.

“I think it crossed off a lot of check marks for things that would fulfill furthering the arts in Decatur,” Mottola said. “It’s just kind of something fun to do that’s still COVID safe.”

The event is free to attend. Those wishing to reserve a square to draw in will need to register and pay a $10 fee.

There is no theme for the event, so artists can create their own original masterpieces as they see fit. The only limitation is that the work cannot display political messages or nudity, Mottola said.

Throughout the event, DJ Kwasi will play music from the pocket park in front of One West Court Square. Food and drinks will not be served at the event.

“It’s kind of a fun way to bring people into the community and to also let people within the community get together and share in bringing in the spring,” Mottola said.

Thirty squares are available and the registration deadline Friday, May 14, at 5 p.m. Anyone interested in registering can do so through the Decatur Arts Alliance’s website.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.