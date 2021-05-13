Decatur Arts Festival won’t happen this year, other activities in the works

Share









Decatur, GA — For the second year in a row, Decatur will not be hosting its annual Arts Festival on Memorial Day weekend.

Last year the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there aren’t any plans to bring it back this year according to Angie Macon with the Decatur Arts Alliance.

“The Decatur Arts Festival will not take place in its usual form in 2021,” Macon said.

The Arts Alliance is hoping to partner with Agnes Scott for a Fine Arts Exhibition and is exploring the possibility of an artists’ market in the fall.

“We really want to get the artists some work as well as get folks to shop downtown again,” Macon said.

This year will see the return of some events and the reimagining of others. There have been no announcements regarding the Decatur Book Festival, which occurs on Labor Day weekend, but the Book Festival will host a summer reading series.

The Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival will return this year on Aug. 14 at Legacy Park. There are also discussions about bringing back the popular Oakhurst Porchfest event, but there have been no official announcements yet.

Meanwhile, Kirkwood has decided to bring back a scaled-down version of its Spring Fling event, which will be held on July 31.

