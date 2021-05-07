Decatur-based Global Growers buys property in Rockdale County

Share









Decatur, GA — The Global Growers Network this week announced the purchase of a 23-acre property in Rockdale County, Ga.

“This property will serve as a flagship farm for the decade-old organization,” the press release says. “Located on 23 acres of prime farmland in Conyers, the new farm will be home to 15-20 small farm operations led by growers from diverse cultures. The certified organic farm will model cooperative farming practices as a shared community farm that will grow fresh and culturally diverse foods from around the world. In addition, the site will feature spaces for community gatherings, farm events, pick your own fruit and vegetables, and celebrations of local and global food culture.”

GGN Executive Director Robin Chanin said the nonprofit is “on a pathway to land ownership” after a decade of developing farms and gardens on leased land.

“Together, we are creating a model of land stewardship that will drive community wealth building while also preserving and sharing important cultural traditions,” Chanin said.

Global Growers bought the property with financing from the Working Farms Fund, led by The Conservation Fund, the press release from the group says.

“Within three years, The Conservation Fund will secure a conservation easement that will permanently protect the farm and reduce the final purchase price for Global Growers Network,” the press release says. ‘In the meantime, Global Growers Network will immediately begin to farm the land, while investing in soil health and farm infrastructure. This unique and patient pathway to farm ownership is part of a broader initiative to keep farms productive, protect metro area farmland, and grow a more resilient local food system. GGN broke ground as one of the first farm operations in Georgia to enter into this innovative program with the Working Farms Fund. GGN will embark on a campaign to raise the necessary funds for the ultimate purchase of the farm, as well as land improvements and facility renovations at the farm.”

Global Growers Network is an organization that works with people from diverse cultures to grow fresh food for their families and for commercial sale. They develop networks of growers, land, resources and markets.

“Their work is driven by cultural diversity, inclusive economies, and regenerative agriculture practices,” the press release says. “Today, more than 300 new American families grow fresh food across GGN’s network of eight farm and garden sites in Metro Atlanta.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.