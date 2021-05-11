Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival returning to Decatur this year

Share









Decatur, GA — One of Decatur’s most-popular festivals is announcing a return this year after going on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Legacy Park in Decatur. Legacy Park is located at 500 South Columbia Drive and is the former campus of the United Methodist Children’s Home.

The festival was first held at the Legacy Park location in 2019. It was originally held in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood.

The headliner for this year’s festival is G Love & The Juice.

Here is the full announcement:

After many months of uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic we are extremely happy to announce that the 20th version of the Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival presented by Moore Team of Fairway Independent Mortgage is officially confirmed for Saturday, August 14th at Legacy Park in Decatur, GA. “I am both excited and relieved to be able to continue the festivals mission of raising critical funds for Decatur based charities” says Michael Vajda Festival Director. “The live event industry has been hit particularly hard due to Covid and seeing events and venues re-opening is a welcome sign for all parties – event operators, vendors, and particularly the public.” This years festival will be headlines by Grammy nominated blues artist G Love & The Juice. Additional artists will be announced later. Tickets officially go on sale today (Tuesday, May 11th) at 10am. General Admission tickets can be purchased – https://www.freshtix.com/events/decatur-bbq-blues-bluegrass-festival–2021-14-08 (Kids 12 and under receive free admission.) For more information on all things Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass festival log onto www.decaturbbqfestival.com or call us at 678 778-2000. About the Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival: Decatur’s 20th Annual Decatur BBQ, Blues, & Bluegrass Festival is brought to you by the Community Center of South Decatur www.thesolarium.com , and managed by Synertia Partners www.synertiapartners.com

