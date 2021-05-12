Decatur Book Festival getting $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Share









Decatur, GA – The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Decatur Book Festival presented by Emory University has been approved for a $10,000 Grant for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support their 2021 Diverse Voices Building Community literary program, a press release announced.

The Decatur Book Festival’s project is among the more than 1,100 across the country totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.

“As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as the Decatur Book Festival reengage fully with partners and audiences,” said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure.”

“The Decatur Book Festival is a community treasure that is cultivated through partnerships near and far,” said Mathwon Howard, Decatur Book Festival Board President. “The Grant for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts is a validation of work we strive to do year-round. We are truly thankful and appreciative of the NEA’s generous support.”

On October 2, 2021, the Decatur Book Festival will host a focused selection of authors in partnership with the First Baptist Church of Decatur. The program will honor the festival’s commitment to showcasing an array of voices, connecting readers with writers and encouraging empathy through the love of reading and creative expression in children and adults.

For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.