Decatur City Commission to discuss face mask ordinance

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet tonight at 7:30 p.m. for its regular meeting. The meeting will be held via Zoom and livestreamed on the city’s website.

Instructions for watching the meeting can be found here.

The City Commission will also meet at 5:30 p.m. for a work session to discuss a community development assistance program report. The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. for another work session to discuss the Decatur Land Trust.

On the agenda for the regular meeting is the face covering ordinance and a possible extension of the ordinance until June 21.

The City Commission first passed the ordinance on July 10, 2020. It has been extended a few times since, most recently in April.

Mayor Patti Garrett said at the April 19 meeting that she felt it was appropriate for the city to consider the measure on a month-by-month basis.

“By doing this once a month, we remind everyone that it is important and also that we are looking at it regularly,” Garrett said.

The City Commission will additionally hear a presentation on the revised 2020-2021 budget and the proposed 2021-2022 budget.

Other items on the agenda include adopting the tentative 2021 millage rates, implementing phase two of the solar resiliency program and setting a budget for creating the clean energy plan.

