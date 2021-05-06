Decatur High School’s Musical Theater Ensemble streams Tony award-winning play

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur High School (DHS) Musical Theater Ensemble and Decatur Performs announced in a press release that this week’s sold out, live performances of “Urinetown: The Musical” will be live-streamed.

“Urinetown” is a satire that takes place in the not-so-distant future, when a terrible water shortage and 20-year drought has led to a government ban on private toilets, and a proliferation of paid public toilets that are owned and operated by a single megalomaniac company–the Urine Good Company. If the poor don’t obey the strict laws prohibiting free urination will be sent to the dreaded, mysterious “Urinetown.” After holding it in for far too long, they stage a revolt.

Winner of three Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Direction of a Musical, “Urinetown” takes aim at the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and municipal politics. Performance dates and times for the DHS productions are as follows:

– Thursday, May 6 at 5 p.m.

– Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m.

– Saturday, May 8 at 5 p.m., and

– Sunday, May 9 at 2 p.m.

Live streams are $30/show and we hope this option allows more relatives, friends, and fans to see the show and enjoy it from the comfort of their own home. Decatur Performs would also like to thank Intown Ace Hardware and FitWit for their support of the show.

For more information and to purchase a live stream for the performance of your choice, visit www.decaturperforms.org.

