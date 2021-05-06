LOADING

Type to search

Decatur High School’s Musical Theater Ensemble streams Tony award-winning play

Decatur

Decatur High School’s Musical Theater Ensemble streams Tony award-winning play

Decaturish.com May 6, 2021
Photo provided to Decaturish
Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur High School (DHS) Musical Theater Ensemble and Decatur Performs announced in a press release that this week’s sold out, live performances of “Urinetown: The Musical” will be live-streamed.

Urinetown” is a satire that takes place in the not-so-distant future, when a terrible water shortage and 20-year drought has led to a government ban on private toilets, and a proliferation of paid public toilets that are owned and operated by a single megalomaniac company–the Urine Good Company. If the poor don’t obey the strict laws prohibiting free urination will be sent to the dreaded, mysterious “Urinetown.” After holding it in for far too long, they stage a revolt.

Winner of three Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Direction of a Musical, “Urinetown” takes aim at the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and municipal politics. Performance dates and times for the DHS productions are as follows:

– Thursday, May 6 at 5 p.m.

– Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m.

– Saturday, May 8 at 5 p.m., and

– Sunday, May 9 at 2 p.m.

Live streams are $30/show and we hope this option allows more relatives, friends, and fans to see the show and enjoy it from the comfort of their own home. Decatur Performs would also like to thank Intown Ace Hardware and FitWit for their support of the show.

For more information and to purchase a live stream for the performance of your choice, visit www.decaturperforms.org.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus