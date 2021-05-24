Decatur nonprofit CaringWorks appoints new clinical director

Share









Decatur, GA — CaringWorks, a nonprofit in Decatur working to end homelessness, has appointed a new clinical director. Sophia Franklin will take on the role and she is a licensed clinical social worker and therapist with an extensive clinical management background.

CaringWorks is headquartered in Decatur that provides comprehensive services and resources to its clients, including access to housing, mental health care, addiction treatment, education and employment assistance. The agency’s annual success rate exceeds 90%, meaning more than 90% of its clients remain stably housed after one year in their program, according to a press release.

As the clinical director, Franklin will ensure CaringWorks delivers quality care to individuals who receive behavioral health services each year. Franklin previously served as the clinical manager for Peach State Heath Plan in Smyrna, Ga.

She also served as a behavioral health specialist with Mercy Care Services in Atlanta where she facilitated individual counseling and group therapy sessions. She was later promoted to behavioral health manager.

“We are thrilled to have Sophia join CaringWorks as our new clinical director. She brings significant leadership experience in the behavioral health field, which will aid us greatly in our goal of providing exceptional care and outcomes for our clients,” said Carol Collard, president, and CEO of CaringWorks.

In this new role, Franklin will supervise all clinic staff and provide professional development and training opportunities. She will also help with treatment planning meetings, monitor client progress and make sure patient confidentiality requirements are followed at all times.

“By providing clients with housing stability and supportive resources, CaringWorks does. critical work throughout our community,” Franklin said in the press release. “I am honored to be part of this team and look forward to making a meaningful impact on the quality of care and outcomes we deliver for our clients.”

