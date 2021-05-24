LOADING

Type to search

Decatur nonprofit CaringWorks appoints new clinical director

Decatur

Decatur nonprofit CaringWorks appoints new clinical director

Zoe Seiler May 24, 2021
Sophia Franklin will serve as the new clinical director of Decatur nonprofit CaringWorks. Photo submitted by Amy Wilczynski.
Share

Decatur, GA —  CaringWorks, a nonprofit in Decatur working to end homelessness, has appointed a new clinical director. Sophia Franklin will take on the role and she is a licensed clinical social worker and therapist with an extensive clinical management background.

CaringWorks is headquartered in Decatur that provides comprehensive services and resources to its clients, including access to housing, mental health care, addiction treatment, education and employment assistance. The agency’s annual success rate exceeds 90%, meaning more than 90% of its clients remain stably housed after one year in their program, according to a press release.

As the clinical director, Franklin will ensure CaringWorks delivers quality care to individuals who receive behavioral health services each year. Franklin previously served as the clinical manager for Peach State Heath Plan in Smyrna, Ga.

She also served as a behavioral health specialist with Mercy Care Services in Atlanta where she facilitated individual counseling and group therapy sessions. She was later promoted to behavioral health manager.

“We are thrilled to have Sophia join CaringWorks as our new clinical director. She brings significant leadership experience in the behavioral health field, which will aid us greatly in our goal of providing exceptional care and outcomes for our clients,” said Carol Collard, president, and CEO of CaringWorks.

In this new role, Franklin will supervise all clinic staff and provide professional development and training opportunities. She will also help with treatment planning meetings, monitor client progress and make sure patient confidentiality requirements are followed at all times.

“By providing clients with housing stability and supportive resources, CaringWorks does. critical work throughout our community,” Franklin said in the press release. “I am honored to be part of this team and look forward to making a meaningful impact on the quality of care and outcomes we deliver for our clients.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus