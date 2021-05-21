Decatur Police arrest Atlanta resident accused of pulling knife and making threats

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police arrested an Atlanta resident this week after he pulled a knife on a couple in downtown Decatur.

Police responded to the call at the 400 block of Church Street on May 17 at 11:39 a.m.

“The investigation revealed an adult male and female were standing on the sidewalk within the 400 block of Church Street having a conversation,” Sgt. John Bender said. “At this time, a second adult male who is an acquaintance of the couple walked past them and made a threatening statement before walking into a business at this location. Once the male exited the business, he approached the couple pointing a knife at the adult male victim.”

The victim pushed the suspect’s arm away and the knife cut his forearm. Police arrested the man, a 33-year-old Atlanta resident, and charged him with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

That wasn’t the only person arrested this week for making terroristic threats in Decatur.

In a separate and unrelated incident on May 19, at 2:06 p.m., Decatur Police went to a residence in the 1100 block of Oakview Road in response to a domestic disturbance call.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that an adult male and female had been engaged in an argument through electronic communications over property,” Sgt. Bender said. “Threats were made by the adult male against the female. Additionally, a video was produced that depicted the adult male destroying property belonging to the female.”

Police arrested the man, a 33-year-old from Lake City, Ga., and charged him with criminal damage to property and terroristic threats, Bender said.

