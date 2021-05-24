Decatur pools will open on Memorial Day weekend

Share









Decatur, GA — The outdoor pools in Decatur will be open for daily swim beginning Saturday, May 29. Glenlake and McKoy Pools will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ebster Pool will be open 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. in June due to swim team practice. Oakhurst indoor pool will be open June 1, according to an announcement in the Decatur Minute.

The pools will still have some COVID-19 guidelines in place this summer.

The total capacity at each pool has been reduced. At Glenlake Pool, the capacity is 106 people. Ebster Pool will be limited to 62 people and McKoy Pool is capped at 50 people.

If someone reports a positive COVID-19 test and they have visited the pools within 48 hours of the testing positive, the pool will be closed for 24 hours.

Anyone displaying visible signs of illness will not be admitted to the pools. Social distancing guidelines must be maintained during check-in, on the pool deck and in the pool. The deck furniture will also be spaced out.

Parents must supervise their children and ensure the kids are maintaining a minimum distance of six feet from other people while on the pool deck and in the pool. Kids under 12 years old who are unsupervised will not be admitted to the pool.

Large groups of more than nine people are not allowed. Pool staff at the front desks will wear masks at all times and it is strongly recommended that patrons wear masks while not in the pools.

The pools will not provide snack and food service this summer but patrons can bring their own food and drink to the pool.

Only two people or immediate family members will be able to use the bathrooms at the same time.

Families cannot bring toys, pool noodles, balls or kick boards to the pool. The only inflatables allowed will be ones designated to assist beginning swimmers to stay afloat.

The water fountain will be closed. Pool furnitures will be disinfected before swimmers use them. Pool patrons can bring their own chairs.

Adult swim will increase from 10 to 20 minutes to give the lifeguards time to clean high touch surfaces.

Lost and found items will not be kept and will be thrown away each day.

Those going to the pools will sign themselves in before entering the pool deck. A hand sanitizer station will be located near the sign-in area. Pens will be sanitized by the front desk staff after each use.

Admission to the pools is $5 for each person over the age of one year old. Cash and checks are accepted. No change will be given for cash transactions so the pools are asking patrons to bring exact change.

Resident season family pool passes are $150 and are available at the Glenlake Tennis Center. Individual passes are $45.

Swimmers will be asked to leave the pools after two hours when others are waiting in line to enter. Pool rentals are still suspended during the 2021 pool season.

