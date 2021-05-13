Decatur Schools reviewing mask policy following new guidance to vaccinated Americans

Share









This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — The Centers for Disease Control on May 13 revised its guidance for Americans who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

It’s prompting local school districts to reevaluate their mask requirements for vaccinated students and staff.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Cobb County and Marietta City School Districts announced that vaccinated students and staff would no longer have to wear masks in response to the CDC’s announcement.

City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Maggie Fehrman said she’s meeting with the district’s leadership team to determine whether the district also wants to revise its mandatory mask policy for vaccinated students and staff. She said there won’t be an announcement until Monday.

“We’re still thinking about it,” Fehrman said. “We feel not a sufficient number have been vaccinated, and we don’t want the unvaccinated people, particularly staff and students of color who have chosen not to get vaccinated, to feel they’re more restricted. We’re going to make a determination on how we’re going to finish the year.”

According to the Washington Post, if you’ve been fully vaccinated you don’t need masks or need to social distance, including in situations where you’re indoors or with a large group.

“We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a briefing, according to The Post. “Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.”

People will still need to wear masks on trains, planes, buses and in health care settings, the Post reported. To read the full story, click here.

The news comes as cases are continuing their downward trend, including Georgia, and millions of Americans get their COVID-19 vaccines. Locally, there are plans to bring back the Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival on Aug. 14 at Legacy Park. There are also discussions about bringing back the popular Oakhurst Porchfest event, but there have been no official announcements yet.

Meanwhile, Kirkwood has decided to bring back a scaled-down version of its Spring Fling event, which will be held on July 31.

It’s unclear what effect the new guidance will have on citywide mask ordinances like the one in place in Decatur and other cities.

