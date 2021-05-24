Decatur updates deadlines for Strategic Plan input

Share









Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is in the process of updating its Strategic Plan and the city is still seeking input from residents. The deadlines for input on the economic development, climate change and equity and racial justice draft recommendations have been updated.

There are three weeks remaining to provide input on the draft recommendations. Since April 30, the city has released strategic plan recommendations weekly. This week’s topic is economic development. The survey is now open for input and will close on Sunday, May 30.

Next week, the city will seek input on climate change beginning on Friday, May 28. This survey will close on Sunday, June 6.

The weekly schedule for the remaining topics is as follows:

— Economic development: May 21-30

— Climate change: May 28 – June 6

— Equity and racial justice: June 4-13

The Strategic Plan is the basis for how the city sees and responds to challenges and opportunities. To make the most of this update, the city is also aligning two other important guiding documents — Decatur’s Comprehensive Plan and the Livable Centers Initiative update, according to the Decatur 2030 website.

“It requires us to think together about how we want Decatur to adapt to change. What emerges from the process will be a guide for planning our priorities, policies, and projects for the next 10 years,” the FAQ on the website says.

The strategic planning process is open to all residents, people who work in the city, visitors or others who feel connected to Decatur.

Former city manager Peggy Merriss once described the Strategic Plan as the city’s business plan.

All information can be found at the Decatur 2030 website.

