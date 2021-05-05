Decaturish Twitch Show: Filmmaker King Williams, George Chidi will discuss gentrification

Share









Decatur, GA — King Williams, a documentary filmmaker and journalist, will join the May 5 Decaturish Twitch Show to discuss gentrification and affordable housing.

He will be joined by Decaturish contributor George Chidi. The Twitch Show starts at 6 p.m.

Williams is based in Atlanta, GA. He’s a former weekly columnist at the Saporta Report, a local news organization from legendary Atlanta journalist Maria Saporta. He has recently launched his own newsletter I Am King Williams. He’s releasing an updated version of his documentary on gentrification entitled “The Atlanta Way,” and was an associate producer on the recently released Ken Burns/PBS documentary “Eastlake Meadows: A Public Housing Story.”

Chidi is a political columnist and public policy advocate. He also writes for The Intercept. He writes the George on Georgia column for Decaturish.

We’ll see you on May 5 at 6 p.m.

