May 12 Decaturish Twitch Show will feature four members of DeKalb delegation

Share









Decatur, GA — Do you live in DeKalb County and have a question about the recent state Legislative session or Georgia politics?

You need to tune in to the May 12 edition of the Decaturish.com Twitch Show. Our show will feature four members of the DeKalb County Legislative delegation: State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, state Sen. Elena Parent, state Rep. Becky Evans and state Sen. Kim Jackson.

They will be taking your questions. The Twitch Show starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed by clicking here.

If you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on May 12 at 6 p.m.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.