DeKalb announces Memorial Day residential sanitation collection schedule

Decatur, GA – In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will run one day late, a press release announced. The schedule will be as follows:

– Monday, May 31 – Memorial Day observed. No sanitation collection service.

– Tuesday, June 1 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, May 31, will be serviced on Tuesday, June 1.

– Wednesday, June 2 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, June 1, will be serviced on Wednesday, June 2.

– Thursday, June 3 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, June 2, will be serviced on Thursday, June 3.

– Friday, June 4 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, June 3, will be serviced on Friday, June 4.

The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 31. The Central Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 31, reopening on Tuesday, June 1, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov , visit www.dekalbsanitation.com , or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

