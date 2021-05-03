DeKalb Health Board offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines, no appointment necessary

Share









Decatur, GA — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in DeKalb County just got easier.

The DeKalb County Board of Health began offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, May 3.

Eric Nickens, a spokesperson for the Health Board, said appointments are encouraged but nor required.

“Either way, we’ll take you,” Nickens said.

Here’s the full announcement from the health board. Please note some hours may be subject to change due to weather conditions:

Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccination for Board of Health Sites Begins Monday, Extended Hours at Stonecrest Vaccination Site Start on Tuesday DECATUR, Ga. – After a brief pilot, the DeKalb County Board of Health will officially begin accepting walk-ups at its Doraville and Stonecrest COVID-19 vaccination sites starting Monday. Individuals seeking vaccination at either site can still register and schedule an appointment via the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution (VRAS) system, via the Board of Health’s website or by visiting dphvaccineGA.com. This website is available in English and Spanish. For individuals without computer access, DPH provides a vaccine scheduling hotline. The phone number is

888-457-0186. This hotline, which offers assistance in languages other than English, is staffed Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and on weekends from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Beginning Tuesday, hours at the Stonecrest vaccination site, located at 2994 Turner Hill Rd., in Stonecrest, will shift its hours of operation on Tuesdays and Thursdays to noon until 8:00 p.m., to provide services during the evening hours. The new operations schedule for both Board of Health COVID-19 vaccination sites is as follows: SITE Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Doraville MARTA CLOSED 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. – Noon Stonecrest CLOSED 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Noon –

8:00 p.m. 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Noon –

8:00 p.m. 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CLOSED For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.

