LOADING

Type to search

Dunkin’ Donuts opens on Lawrenceville Highway

Business Decatur Trending

Dunkin’ Donuts opens on Lawrenceville Highway

Zoe Seiler May 10, 2021
Dunkin' Donuts opened a new location at 2550 Lawrenceville Highway in Decatur. The store also serves Baskin Robbins ice cream. Photo by Zoe Seiler.
Share

Greater Decatur, GA — Dunkin’ Donuts has opened a new location in Decatur. The company announced the new “next generation” location on Facebook on Tuesday, May 4.

It is located at 2550 Lawrenceville Highway, which used to house Bruster’s Real Ice Cream. Dunkin’ Donuts also shares the building with Baskin Robbins. Bruster’s closed in September 2019 after 20 years in business. The original owner of Bruster’s, Bryan Flint, had leased the space on Lawrenceville Highway but said the Decatur store hadn’t been profitable for years, Decaturish previously reported.

The Dunkin restaurant applied for a special land use permit earlier in 2020 to accommodate the drive thru.

“The SLUP was needed in order for the new business to make use of the existing drive-thru,” Tomorrow’s News Today reported. “Dunkin’ also plans to expand and renovate the existing structure from about 1,200 to about 2,000 square feet on the approximately one-acre site. Planning documents suggest there will be limited (16) seats inside and that the new business will be open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus