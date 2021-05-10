Dunkin’ Donuts opens on Lawrenceville Highway

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — Dunkin’ Donuts has opened a new location in Decatur. The company announced the new “next generation” location on Facebook on Tuesday, May 4.

It is located at 2550 Lawrenceville Highway, which used to house Bruster’s Real Ice Cream. Dunkin’ Donuts also shares the building with Baskin Robbins. Bruster’s closed in September 2019 after 20 years in business. The original owner of Bruster’s, Bryan Flint, had leased the space on Lawrenceville Highway but said the Decatur store hadn’t been profitable for years, Decaturish previously reported.

The Dunkin restaurant applied for a special land use permit earlier in 2020 to accommodate the drive thru.

“The SLUP was needed in order for the new business to make use of the existing drive-thru,” Tomorrow’s News Today reported. “Dunkin’ also plans to expand and renovate the existing structure from about 1,200 to about 2,000 square feet on the approximately one-acre site. Planning documents suggest there will be limited (16) seats inside and that the new business will be open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week.”

