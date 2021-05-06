East Lake Golf Club announces renovation of Charlie Yates Golf Course

Share









Atlanta, GA – East Lake Golf Club announced upcoming renovations to the Charlie Yates Golf Course and practice facility located in the historic East Lake community in a recent press release.

East Lake Golf Club has selected Atlanta-based club management company, Bobby Jones Links (BJL), to manage the golf and food and beverage operations at Charlie Yates Golf Course as well as the renovation project.

“We are honored to support the operations of Charlie Yates Golf Course and bring our management systems, expertise, and resources in addition to our significant experience in golf course maintenance and renovations,” said Whitney Crouse, Founding Partner of Bobby Jones Links. “Charlie Yates and Bobby Jones were significant figures in golf, and we are proud to honor their legacy through this partnership.”

To assist in the golf course renovations, Charlie Yates Golf Course has hired Medalist Golf to oversee construction. In addition to converting all nine greens and the practice green from Bentgrass to Prizm Zoysia, the renovations will also include several tee repairs, cart path refurbishment, and a restoration of the practice tee on the north end of the practice range.

“We are excited to embark on these new enhancements to the course and customer experience,” said Chad Parker, PGA, President and General Manager of East Lake Golf Club. “Bobby Jones Links puts tremendous emphasis on service excellence. Medalist Golf has been involved with our facility for many years. Their familiarity with the course, our team, the neighborhood and our mission make these Atlanta-based companies the perfect partners.”

Work on the course will begin in late-May and will conclude by the first week of July when the grow-in process is finished. Upon completion, the course will offer exceptional putting surfaces that are much more heat, shade, and traffic tolerant. The new Prism Zoysia grass greens will offer a highly consistent putting surface year-round.

In addition to the golf course renovation project, Charlie Yates Golf Course has hired the architecture and design firm of Kuo Diedrich Chi to reimagine and expand the food and beverage operation at Charlie Yates and to renovate the interior of the Clubhouse. Work on the Clubhouse is expected to begin later this year and will be completed prior to the 2022 golf season.

