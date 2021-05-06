LOADING

97-year-old man found murdered in Medlock Park neighborhood; suspects arrested

Crime and public safety Decatur Metro ATL Trending

Dan Whisenhunt May 6, 2021
Murder suspects Mark Fleck, left, and Devin Young, right. Photos provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
This story has been updated.

Greater Decatur, GA — According to residents and a crime reporting website, a murder occurred in the Medlock Park neighborhood this week.

Police on May 6 confirmed the murder and said suspects are in custody.

“At approximately 10:20 a.m. on May 4, we responded to a call on the 800 block of Wintergreen Lane that the victim, William Scott (97) was found unconscious in his home,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “The Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that Mr. Scott died as the result of being shot. Last night, the DeKalb County PD Homicide Unit arrested two suspects, Mark Fleck and Devin Young, and charged them with murder. The suspects are in the DeKalb County Jail.”

Jail records show Fleck is a man who lives in Tucker and Young is a woman who lives in Acworth.

According to jail records, both suspects also face charges of first degree home invasion. Young is facing an additional charge of third degree forgery.

However, Crimemapping.com — which receives information from law enforcement agencies — reported a murder at the location.

Neighbors told Decaturish the body was discovered earlier this week by a friend who went to check on the man. Neighbors have been interviewed by police officers looking for leads.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

An elderly man on Wintergreen Lane was found dead in his home this week. Police are investigating it as a homicide. Image obtained via Google Maps

