Flux Projects celebrates Juneteenth with ‘Remembrance As Resistance’

Atlanta, GA – On Saturday, June 19, in commemoration of Juneteenth, Flux Projects will present Charmaine Minniefield’s Remembrance as Resistance: Preserving Black Narratives in its entirety, a press release says.

Honoring recently discovered unmarked graves in the African American Burial Grounds of Atlanta’s Historic Oakland Cemetery, Remembrance as Resistance was intended to be an in-person event last year. Postponed for the pandemic, it was released as a series of virtual programs and events. Flux Projects remains committed to launching the site specific, physical installation on Juneteenth this year, and continuing through July 11.

Through this project, Minniefield celebrates the Ring Shout, a traditional African American worship and gathering practice, whose origins in West African ritual and ceremony predate slavery. Minniefield explores evidence of its survival in contemporary dance, music and spoken word as testament to the resilience of a people.

The project features a replica of a Praise House, a small wooden structure used for worship, and includes a multimedia installation of the Ring Shout with video projections on the interior of the building and a sound installation emanating from the structure over the newly restored African American Burial Grounds.

To ensure the safety of audience members during COVID, a limited number of people will be admitted into the Praise House at a time, and masks will be required for entry. People are encouraged to reserve a time for viewing, and reservations will be prioritized over walkups. Free tickets for entry will be available on the Flux Projects website beginning May 17th through the end of the installation.

Remembrance as Resistance is presented in collaboration with Historic Oakland Foundation and the City of Atlanta. The project is accompanied by a free digital tour experience, developed by Historic Oakland Foundation in partnership with Flux Projects, Charmaine Minniefield, and the Emory Center for Digital Scholarship. Historic Oakland Foundation will also offer free tours of the African American Burial Grounds during the run of the project. More information is available at www.oaklandcemetery.com.

Virtual programs from 2020 are available to view on the Flux Projects website: fluxprojects.org

The project is supported by Mailchimp and by grants from National Black Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. It is being constructed with support from C.D. Moody Construction, Point South Architecture & Design, and Shear Structural. During her research for the project, Minniefield has been an artist in residence at Emory University’s Rose Library.

