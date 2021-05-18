LOADING

(UPDATE) GBI investigation into police shooting shuts down roads around Decatur High

Crime and public safety Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt May 18, 2021
Decatur High School, City Schools of Decatur, N McDonough Street.
Decatur, GA — A helicopter has been seen circling the air around Decatur High and the roads around the school have been closed due to an active police investigation.

The investigation, which is being handled by the GBI, involves the Chamblee Police Department. One or more officers shot and killed a man while responding to a call, the GBI said.

A spokesperson for the GBI said, “GBI agents are investigating an [Officer Involved Shooting] at the request of the Chamblee Police Department. The early info indicates that officers were responding to a 911 call with a report of a kidnapping. One man is dead. No officers are injured. The shooting happened at the intersection of West Howard and North McDonough in Decatur. Our public affairs office will provide updates.”

The person who called 911 lives Chamblee, the GBI said in a follow-up post on Twitter.

“Once officers arrived on scene in Chamblee, they got a description of the car, followed it into Decatur, and made attempts to stop the car,” the GBI said. “Eventually, the car crashed and a man ran out of the car. Police ran after the man, and during the incident officers fired their weapons. The kidnapping victim is safe. Agents continue to investigate.”

Decatur Police have declined to share details about the case.

“GBI is handling the investigation,” Sgt. John Bender said. “You will need to contact them for updates in this case.”

The investigation initially shut down West College Avenue between South McDonough Street and Adams Street as well as West Howard Avenue between North McDonough Street and Commerce Drive. As of 6:51 a.m. only West Howard Avenue remained closed.

The incident is affecting parking at Decatur High. An email from principal Rochelle Lofstrand said, “There is police activity at the intersection of Commerce and Howard which will cause parking and traffic issues.  We hope this is clear in the next hour but we are asking students NOT to drive this morning.  If anything changes prior to the start of school, I will let you know immediately.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.

