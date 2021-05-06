Local mother-daughter nonprofit donates hundreds of pairs of pajamas to CHOA

Share









Atlanta, GA — A local mother-daughters run nonprofit will be donating more than 200 sets of pajamas to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta this Mother’s Day, a press release announced.

The Fayetteville-based nonprofit organization, Dreams of Lois, has been hosting a pajama party at CHOA for the past 8 years. This event has grown from a small passion project, to a full-on annual program meant to brighten the days of young patients at CHOA. Since this project began, Dreams of Lois has provided thousands of sets of new, donated pajamas to CHOA, along with small comfort items like supplies to make in-room snacks like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Teacher Ivory Cloud started Dreams of Lois in 2010 in memory of her mother Lois, who died from breast cancer. Ivory wanted to do nonprofit work that spread motherly love throughout the community. As a private school educator, Ivory saw firsthand how providing something like a snack for a hungry child, or a new backpack at the beginning of the school year, can have a huge impact on a child’s life. By focusing on these small, often overlooked needs of her own community, Ivory’s work through Dreams of Lois has brought motherly love to thousands of people in metro Atlanta. Their Mother’s Day Pajama Party at CHOA was one of the main events annually for Dreams of Lois.

“Each time we have hosted an event at CHOA the smiles on the children’s faces and their families have really warmed our hearts. The pajamas are a big deal and needed because so many patients come into CHOA without a change of clothes and need something that they feel special in,” said Ivory Cloud.

In years past, the Dreams of Lois Mother’s Day event included activities like craft making, treats like popcorn and cupcakes, and other fun surprises for the kids. The event was a chance for young patients and their mothers, families, and caregivers to have an enjoyable reprieve during their stay at the hospital. This year, Dreams of Lois will just be dropping off the pajamas in sealed bags with inspiring notes created by Ivory’s daughters Charity and Chasity, along with prepackaged treats for the kids and mothers.

Ivory’s daughters Chastity and Charity are part of the organization, and have helped source thousands of pairs of pajamas over the years.

“The girls are the driving force behind collecting pajama donations from the Fayette County School system from several schools, administration buildings, churches, family, friends, and the community. The girls have also saved their money over the years and enjoy shopping for cool pajamas each year for this annual event,” said Ivory Cloud and her husband Dr. Antre’ Cloud of their daughters Chastity and Charity.

Charity and Chasity have been so inspired by their pajama donations and love for pajamas that they decided to create their own line of sleep and loungewear- DreamCloud Sleepwear. The girls desire to design a line of sleep and loungewear that is comfortable and fashionable. The girls are young entrepreneurs and are seeking mentorship to grow their DreamCloud sleepwear to a global empire.

Dreams of Lois would still like donations of fresh pajamas, though, as they make multiple pajama donations to CHOA every year. And, according to Ivory, all the pajamas are gone within days.

“We are able to pick up donations from donors in a central location and all pajamas have to be brand new with tags on them. We’d love to have your support, through donations. Please help me collect new pajamas from infant-18 years of age, girls, and boys. These events truly help so many families.”

