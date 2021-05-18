Local STAR students and teachers recognized by Decatur Rotary

Share









Decatur, GA – Twenty-eight students from high schools in DeKalb County have been named PAGE STAR Students for 2021, and each student selected a STAR Teacher for recognition as well, a press release said.

The announcement was made by Timothy Martin of the Decatur Rotary Club, the local sponsor of the DeKalb County STAR program, in a virtual ceremony on April 30, 2021, with more than 130 attendees.

The downtown Decatur Chick-fil-A restaurant and Georgia United Credit Union sponsored the local ceremony, and all awardees received Decatur Chick-fil-A gift cards. Five students also won school system recognition and received an additional cash prize courtesy of Decatur Rotary and Georgia United Credit Union.

The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program, now in its 63rd year, is sponsored, administered, and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation. Since its inception, the STAR program has honored more than 28,000 students and the teachers they have selected as having had the most influence on their academic achievement. To obtain the STAR nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the three-part SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.

STAR begins each year in participating high schools throughout Georgia when the STAR Student is named and chooses a STAR Teacher to share in this recognition. The students and their teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in their communities from more than 170 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program.

Students then compete for school system titles, and those winners compete for region honors. Region winners compete for the honor of being named State PAGE STAR Student. STAR Teachers continue on with their STAR Students at every level of the program.

The 2021 STAR Students and Teachers from Decatur City Schools and DeKalb County Schools are:

