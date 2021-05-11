No injuries reported after vehicle flips in Decatur

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur Police Department said there were no injuries and no citations issued after a vehicle flipped over in the Oakhurst neighborhood on May 11.

Police responded to the incident around 8:37 a.m. It occurred at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Johnston Place.

“The accident investigation revealed the driver of a gray Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on East Lake Drive,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The driver saw a squirrel in the roadway ahead and swerved to miss it. When the driver swerved, the Hyundai hit a legally parked vehicle along East Lake Drive. The angle of the impact caused the Hyundai to overturn onto the roof of the vehicle. No one was injured in the accident. No citations were issued.”

