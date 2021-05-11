LOADING

Type to search

No injuries reported after vehicle flips in Decatur

Crime and public safety Decatur Trending

No injuries reported after vehicle flips in Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt May 11, 2021
Photo provided to Decaturish.com
Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Police Department said there were no injuries and no citations issued after a vehicle flipped over in the Oakhurst neighborhood on May 11.

Police responded to the incident around 8:37 a.m. It occurred at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Johnston Place.

“The accident investigation revealed the driver of a gray Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on East Lake Drive,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The driver saw a squirrel in the roadway ahead and swerved to miss it. When the driver swerved, the Hyundai hit a legally parked vehicle along East Lake Drive. The angle of the impact caused the Hyundai to overturn onto the roof of the vehicle. No one was injured in the accident. No citations were issued.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus