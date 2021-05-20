Parks, pools, recreation centers opening this summer in DeKalb County

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Parks, pools and recreations centers will begin opening this summer throughout DeKalb County. Decatur plans to open the recreations centers at limited capacity this summer for children’s activities. DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services facilities and amenities will start to reopen as early as Friday, May 21, for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Decatur’s outdoor pools are going to be opening on time this summer on Memorial Day weekend at a limited capacity, Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold said at the May 17 City Commission meeting.

The indoor pool, which is know as the Oakhurst pool, will open on June 1 with strict COVID-19 protocols with the indoor facility.

The Decatur Recreation Center, the Ebster Recreation Center and the facilities at Legacy Park will be open also starting June 1. The facilities will be open for children’s’ summer activities like summer camps for the months of June and July.

“There will be somewhat open play but also structured play at no charge over at Ebster Recreation Center as well for those months, again with limited capacity, but with all of this geared towards young children who are out of school for the summer,” Arnold said. “Then the plan after June and July, we’ll have more information after that, but looking towards a broader reopening come August, and having more adult programming in the recreation facilities at that time.”

The Avondale Swim and Tennis Club will also be opening on Memorial Day weekend for the 2021 pool season, according the club’s website.

Avondale Estates reopened its outdoor recreation areas in May 2020 which included Willis Park, the tennis courts, the benches at the lake and the pavilion at the clock tower and all other outdoor public space, City Manager Patrick Bryant said at the May 13, 2020, City Commission meeting.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced the opening of the amenities on Monday, according to a press release. Residents and visitors will be able to use the sport facilities, athletic fields, playgrounds, outdoor basketball courts and picnic shelters beginning on Friday.

“I know everyone is eager to get back to participating in recreational activities, so we are thrilled to provide these services,” Thurmond said in the press release. “The parks department is looking forward to providing opportunities for the public to explore, engage and connect with our nationally accredited park system once again.”

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be observed during nature programs and activities to ensure protocols are being practiced.

County splash pads and pools will reopen on Saturday, June 12, and will require pre-registration prior to entry. The capacity at most facilities will be limited to 35 swimmers, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Camp Superstars, the summer day camp for children ages five to 15, will resume this summer beginning on Monday, June 14, and runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday at a rate of $66 per week. Breakfast and lunch are provided to the campers.

The Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center will also reopen on Monday, June 14, at a reduced capacity following the CDC guidelines for indoor events.

The city of Tucker Parks and Recreation Department announced in April that both city pools will be open to the public starting on Saturday, May 29.

“We are making final preparations to the pools at Kelley Cofer and Rosenfeld Parks,” said Tucker Operations Manager Jason Collins in a press release. “The pools have never looked better. With proper social distancing and new amenities, we think patrons are in for a real treat.”

A new swing at Cofer Pool and a waterslide at Rosenfeld Pool are expected to be installed by the start of the swim season.

Social distancing will be observed throughout the summer and the parks and recreation department will limit the number of people allowed at the pool through an online reservation system.

The Milam Park pool in Clarkston remains closed until further notice, according to the city’s website. Although the park, tennis courts and dog park are open. Friendship Forest is also open in Clarkston.

