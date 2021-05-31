(PHOTOS) City of Decatur pools open

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — City of Decatur opened its outdoor pools for the 2021 summer swim season on Saturday, May 29. The day was on the chilly side and crowds were light but that did not deter those who were ready to jump in and get a start on summer.
City of Decatur operates three summer outdoor pools: Glenlake Pool at 1121 Church Street; Ebster Pool at 404 W. Trinity Place; and McKoy Pool at 534 McKoy Street. The city’s indoor Oakhurst pool at 450 East Lake Dr. reopens June 1.
For information visit:
https://www.decaturga.com/activeliving/page/aquatics-pools
Lifeguard Will Booker keeps an eye on swimmers at Ebster Pool on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wally Hare, 9, surfaces after being underwater at McKoy Pool on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mira Isbister, 11, came out to McKoy Pool with her family on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(l-r) Peter Isbister with twins Ezra and Eliot 7, and Mira, 11, came out to McKoy Pool on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
McKoy Pool is one of city of Decatur’s three outdoor pools that opened for the 2021 summer swim season on May 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Braven Hall, 9, tosses a football at Ebster Pool on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jacari Mann, 9, swims at Ebster Pool on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Steve Franklin and Heddy Kuhl sit poolside at Ebster Pool on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ella Hughes, 2, with her mother Michelle Hughes, at McKoy Pool on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Linnea Walters, 5, splashes in the water at McKoy Pool on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Maroya and Seth Walters watch daughter Linnea, 5, at McKoy Pool on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Theo Hughes, 5, swims at McKoy Pool on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nick Brown reacts to getting splashed at McKoy Pool on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hugo Johnson, 9, on right, hitches a ride on sibling Haraldur Johnson, 10, at McKoy Pool on opening day for city of Decatur summer outdoor pools, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
