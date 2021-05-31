(PHOTOS) City of Decatur pools open

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — City of Decatur opened its outdoor pools for the 2021 summer swim season on Saturday, May 29. The day was on the chilly side and crowds were light but that did not deter those who were ready to jump in and get a start on summer.

City of Decatur operates three summer outdoor pools: Glenlake Pool at 1121 Church Street; Ebster Pool at 404 W. Trinity Place; and McKoy Pool at 534 McKoy Street. The city’s indoor Oakhurst pool at 450 East Lake Dr. reopens June 1.

For information visit: https://www.decaturga.com/activeliving/page/aquatics-pools

