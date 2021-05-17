(PHOTOS) Decatur holds Downtown Chalk Walk

A passerby looks on as Ben Norton works on his chalk art during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clara Kinnebrew, 2, and her parents Melissa (l) and Josh contribute to the collaborative mural in the community area during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rashonda Jackman and her daughter Justice, 3, contribute to the collaborative mural in the community area during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Keith Enzman shows his chalk covered hands while helping his sister, featured artist and event organizer Jessi Queen during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Micah Jamison, 8, (l) and Pela Hammock, 9, contribute to the collaborative mural in the community area during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ava Jamison, 13,, contributes to the collaborative mural in the community area during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Featured artist Naomi Haverland (@naomihaverland) from Orlando, FL poses with her 3-D chalk art during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chalk street artist Joel Nathan from Columbia, SC shows his chalk covered hand during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A piece of sidewalk chalk art reads “Listen to your Spirit,’ during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Passersby check out the sidewalk art during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dash Mayer, 12, (center) gets a hand with his Japanese Anime Totoro themed sidewalk art from his grandparents Lee and Bill Mayer during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kaja Melstrom, 10, said, “I just love Decatur,” as she posed with her sidewalk chalk art incorporating the city logo during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chelsey Scott from Gainesville, GA poses with her sidewalk art during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brittany Williams of Atlanta does a chalk portrait of actor Ashley Nicole Williams during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Siblings Finn Kulers, on right, and Elise Kulers (l) work on Finn’s honeycomb design with friend Esther Ramsey during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Allie Joy, on right, gets help from Eliza Schoknecht with her “In darkness there is light” themed sidewalk art during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Looking through a camera from the painted feet heightens the 3-D effect of the sidewalk art featured artist Naomi Haverland completed during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Featured artist Amanda Hoback (aikenroadart.com) from Simpsonville, KY does a portrait during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Featured artist and event organizer Jessi Queen (@jessiqueenart) does a baby portrait during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(l-r) Luq (@iammonkpanda), Ash Pimenta (@ashleysuper) and Zach Herndon (@zaulus) from the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild pose for a photo in the community area during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The collaborative mural in the community area seen from the adjacent parking deck during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Railey Warren, (@artsyrew) from Martinez, GA poses with her sidewalk art during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hope Hill, 6, from Decatur, poses with her rainbow sidewalk art during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Godzilla fan Miller Whatley, 9, from Decatur, depicts her favorite radioactive prehistoric sea monster in battle with Mothra in chalk during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eva Brown, 9, on left, and Sian Kim, 10, pose with their solar system themed sidewalk art during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chalk street artist Joel Nathan (@masterjoelnathan) from Columbia S.C. does a portrait during the Downtown Decatur Chalk Walk on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
