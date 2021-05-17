(PHOTOS) Decatur holds Downtown Chalk Walk

Share









This story has been updated.

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — On Sunday, May 16, Decatur Arts Alliance partnered with chalk artist Jessi Queen from the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild to bring the city its first ever Downtown Chalk Walk.

The event took place around the pocket park at 1 West Court Square and featured a community competition, professional chalk artist invitational and free community area with a collaborative mural.

Angie Macon, executive director of Decatur Arts Alliance said, “We just wanted to get people back downtown again with a safe and outdoor activity that everyone can enjoy.”

May is Arts Month in Decatur. Find out about Decatur Arts Alliance at decaturartsalliance.org and Georgia Chalk Artists Guild at gachalkartists.org.

