(PHOTOS) People flock to downtown Decatur as vaccinations increase, pandemic fears fade

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Square was looking a little more like its old self this past weekend with loosened restrictions and news from the CDC that fully vaccinated persons could resume pre-pandemic activities. Traffic at downtown restaurants was steady and in between serving guests, one server said business had picked up in the past two weeks and they have been able to bring on more staff. The consensus among some people Decaturish spoke to on Sunday, May 23, was they were glad things are opening back up, but they will still remain cautious.

