(PHOTOS) People flock to downtown Decatur as vaccinations increase, pandemic fears fade

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Square was looking a little more like its old self this past weekend with loosened restrictions and news from the CDC that fully vaccinated persons could resume pre-pandemic activities. Traffic at downtown restaurants was steady and in between serving guests, one server said business had picked up in the past two weeks and they have been able to bring on more staff. The consensus among some people Decaturish spoke to on Sunday, May 23, was they were glad things are opening back up, but they will still remain cautious.
(l-r) Julia, Lucy, 6, Winnona and Kyle Wamstad have ice cream at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The Wamstads said it’s good that the CDC has lifted restrictions for fully vaccinated persons, but their routine has not changed and with children under vaccination age they will still make choices to keep themselves safe. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Karen Horace, on left, eats outdoors at the Decatur Square with her daughters Amelie Horace (center) and Alyssa Horace on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Karen Horace said she feels more comfortable about getting out now but continues to be cautious and still wears her mask. “I think the support or the push by the CDC makes me a little more comfortable. I even contemplated eating inside today, did not do it, but contemplated it. That encouragement that being vaccinated gives you some protection and it is a great vaccine and there’s some safety in using that benefit of being vaccinated.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Todd Burford and Paula McCarron wait for takeout at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Burford said being outside without a mask is fine with him, but he will always wear a mask indoors. “And I may continue to do it after the scare is over,” he said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mariah Thomas visiting the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021, said, “Things are starting to get back to normal and it’s actually kind of scary, but you got to snap into it.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dorian Greene and his mother Van Greene at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Dorian agreed with his mother when she said, “I think it’s nice for things to be lifted. Everyone needs to make their own decision.” Dorian added, “We’ve been conditioned to wear a mask and it’s going to take time to get comfortable (without one.) It is nice to be able to come out and grab a beer or an ice cream.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lee Jackson has a meal outdoors at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Jackson said, “I’m excited now that we can get out. Now that everyone’s getting vaccinated it can be done more safely.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
People dine-out at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse
People dine-out at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse
