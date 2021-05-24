LOADING

Type to search

(PHOTOS) People flock to downtown Decatur as vaccinations increase, pandemic fears fade

COVID-19 Decatur Food

(PHOTOS) People flock to downtown Decatur as vaccinations increase, pandemic fears fade

Decaturish.com May 24, 2021
Brett Bedwell and his fiancée Emily Morrow have a beer at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Bedwell said, “We haven’t been here in so long because of COVID-19. We hopped a MARTA train at Lindberg to do some bar hopping and support the businesses here. We are both double vaccinated, so that takes the pressure off.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor 

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Square was looking a little more like its old self this past weekend with loosened restrictions and news from the CDC that fully vaccinated persons could resume pre-pandemic activities. Traffic at downtown restaurants was steady and in between serving guests, one server said business had picked up in the past two weeks and they have been able to bring on more staff. The consensus among some people Decaturish spoke to on Sunday, May 23, was they were glad things are opening back up, but they will still remain cautious.

(l-r) Julia, Lucy, 6, Winnona and Kyle Wamstad have ice cream at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The Wamstads said it’s good that the CDC has lifted restrictions for fully vaccinated persons, but their routine has not changed and with children under vaccination age they will still make choices to keep themselves safe. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Karen Horace, on left, eats outdoors at the Decatur Square with her daughters Amelie Horace (center) and Alyssa Horace on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Karen Horace said she feels more comfortable about getting out now but continues to be cautious and still wears her mask. “I think the support or the push by the CDC makes me a little more comfortable. I even contemplated eating inside today, did not do it, but contemplated it. That encouragement that being vaccinated gives you some protection and it is a great vaccine and there’s some safety in using that benefit of being vaccinated.” Photo by Dean Hesse.

Todd Burford and Paula McCarron wait for takeout at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Burford said being outside without a mask is fine with him, but he will always wear a mask indoors. “And I may continue to do it after the scare is over,” he said. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Mariah Thomas visiting the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021, said, “Things are starting to get back to normal and it’s actually kind of scary, but you got to snap into it.” Photo by Dean Hesse.

Dorian Greene and his mother Van Greene at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Dorian agreed with his mother when she said, “I think it’s nice for things to be lifted. Everyone needs to make their own decision.” Dorian added, “We’ve been conditioned to wear a mask and it’s going to take time to get comfortable (without one.) It is nice to be able to come out and grab a beer or an ice cream.” Photo by Dean Hesse.

Lee Jackson has a meal outdoors at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Jackson said, “I’m excited now that we can get out. Now that everyone’s getting vaccinated it can be done more safely.” Photo by Dean Hesse.

People dine-out at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse

People dine-out at the Decatur Square on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus