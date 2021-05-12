(PHOTOS) Teens get COVID-19 vaccines at DeKalb Pediatric Center

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — On May 10, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents age 12 through 15.

DeKalb Pediatric Center on May 12 held a vaccination event to give doses to patients who fall within this age range.

According to their website as of May 1, 2021, DeKalb Pediatric Center has given 4,600 vaccines to patients and members of the community.

The center is also working with City Schools of Decatur to get as many children started on the vaccine as possible. DeKalb Pediatric Center is located at 350 Wynn Way, Decatur 30030. For vaccine information visit: dekalbpeds.com.

