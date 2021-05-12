(PHOTOS) Teens get COVID-19 vaccines at DeKalb Pediatric Center

Decatur, GA — On May 10, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents age 12 through 15.
DeKalb Pediatric Center on May 12 held a vaccination event to give doses to patients who fall within this age range.
According to their website as of May 1, 2021, DeKalb Pediatric Center has given 4,600 vaccines to patients and members of the community.
The center is also working with City Schools of Decatur to get as many children started on the vaccine as possible. DeKalb Pediatric Center is located at 350 Wynn Way, Decatur 30030. For vaccine information visit: dekalbpeds.com.
Gianna Esposito, 14, said getting the vaccine was easier than she thought after receiving her first dose during DeKalb Pediatric Center’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic on May 12, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Kris Evavold draws up a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during DeKalb Pediatric Center’s vaccine clinic on May 12, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Mallory Gray draws up a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during DeKalb Pediatric Center’s vaccine clinic on May 12, 2021. On May 10, 2021 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents age 12 through 15. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bandages and alcohol wipes are laid out during DeKalb Pediatric Center’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic on May 12, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Siblings Jenssen Kaivani, 12, (l) and Lea Kaivani, 15, show off their stickers after both were vaccinated for COVID-19 during DeKalb Pediatric Center’s vaccine clinic on May 12, 2021. Jenssen said he barely felt the injection and Lea said it went really fast. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Medical Assistant Denrita Leonard on left, and Dr. Debby Pollack in back, hold signs to indicate they are ready for the next person during DeKalb Pediatric Center’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic on May 12, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sarah Mason looks on while her son Jude Mason, 15, used what he called the cellphone distraction technique while Medical Assistant Denrita Leonard gave him a dose the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during DeKalb Pediatric Center’s vaccine clinic on May 12, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zenobia Mustafa, 17, on right and her mother Rahfiya Mustafa sit out the 15-minute waiting period after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during DeKalb Pediatric Center’s vaccine clinic on May 12, 2021. Zenobia said a majority of her friends are getting vaccinated and to her it was the safe thing to do. She also said she influenced her mother to get the vaccine. “If my 17-year-old daughter gets it I should too,” said Rahfiya. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ethan Lipman, 12, (l) and his sister Avery Lipman, 15, check their cell phones while sitting out the mandatory 15-minute wait following their COVID-19 vaccinations during DeKalb Pediatric Center’s vaccine clinic on May 12, 2021. Ethan said it was quick and Avery said she was a little nervous going in, but it went pretty well. Photo by Dean Hesse.
