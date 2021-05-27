Possible explosive device forces evacuation of DeKalb County courthouse

Share









Decatur, GA — A possible explosive device has forced the evacuation of the DeKalb County courthouse in downtown Decatur.

A helicopter is circling the area and West Trinity Place is shut down between Commerce Drive and Church Street, and North McDonough Street is shut down between West Howard Avenue and West Trinity Place, according to Decatur Police.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said, “The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office is conducting an emergency evacuation of the DeKalb County courthouse in downtown Decatur out of an abundance of caution after learning of the possible presence of an explosive device on the premises. Both the Decatur Police and DeKalb County Police are involved in the coordinated effort with the sheriff’s office to locate the device. All courthouse occupants are being moved to outside locations, as designated by the sheriff’s office contingency plan for emergencies.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

