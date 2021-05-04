State Rep. Bee Nguyen launches bid for Secretary of State

Share









Atlanta, GA — State Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, has announced her candidacy to be Georgia’s next Secretary of State.

Nguyen, the first Vietnamese-American elected to the state Legislature, made headlines for debunking President Trump’s claims of election fraud. Her actions also resulted in threats against her life.

She currently holds the seat previously held by Stacey Abrams.

“Georgia must be a leader in our country on voting rights, not on voter suppression,” Nguyen said in her campaign announcement. “As your next Secretary of State, I will prioritize accessibility, efficiency, and equity across all divisions.”

Here’s the video announcing her candidacy:

The state primary election will be held in 2022. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is expected to run again and will likely face a Republican primary challenge from Rep. Jody Hice, the New York Times reported.

Here’s her biography that appears on her campaign website:

Bee Nguyen (pronounced WIN) is one of five daughters, born to a resourceful mother and a father working as an orderly at a mental institution. He made minimum wage — $3.35 an hour in 1981. At night, he studied in their basement apartment and used a cardboard box as his desk. He believed education was the only way to escape poverty. She grew up in Augusta, Georgia and graduated from a Georgia public high school. After she moved to Atlanta to attend Georgia State University, she started a local nonprofit to educate and empower young women. She spent a decade in Georgia public high schools, where she learned how to organize with her community and demand change for her students.

