Decatur

Superintendent Maggie Fehrman will join May 26 Decaturish Twitch Show

Dan Whisenhunt May 24, 2021
Dr. Maggie Fehrman. Photo by Dean Hesse
Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Maggie Fehrman will appear on the May 26 edition of the Decaturish Twitch Show.

She will be joined by Decatur High Black Student Union member Genesis Reddicks and Decaturish contributor Hans Utz. She will be taking questions from the audience during the show.

The Twitch Show starts at 6 p.m. and can be viewed by clicking here.

If you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on May 26 at 6 p.m.

Student organizers Genesis Reddicks and Koan Roy-Meighoo hold a sign before a March 20 Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights ‘Decolonize Decatur Day’ press conference calling for DeKalb County to remove the ‘Indian War’ cannon from the Decatur Square. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Hans Utz

