The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus breaks out song in ‘Yaaaaas Broadway’

Atlanta, GA — Feeling down because Broadway and nearly all live theaters have been shut down for over a year? The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus has an antidote with a new summer show, “Yaaaaaas Broadway,” a press release announced. The show will be livestreamed June 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. EDT. Tickets are $20. Visit voicesofnote.org to purchase.

Experience the AGMC as they bring musical theater magic to the comfort in your home with spectacular and nostalgic showtunes. Three cheers for a Broadway Concert!

As the AGMC approaches its 3rd virtual show, what better theme than a Broadway concert? This show will bring you back to the days of witnessing live Broadway productions, with a witty, joyful AGMC spirit.

“We’re all excited to get back to singing together in real life. Early in this pandemic time we were all struggling and turned to our music for solace and desperately needed connection,” reveals Donald Milton III, artistic director for the AGMC. “Now there is optimism in the air and we’re approaching what will hopefully be our last virtual concert with joy and excitement. What’s better than a Gay Men’s Chorus singing Broadway songs?”

“This concert will feature songs from classic shows like Fiddler on the Roof, The Wiz, and Hello Dolly,” Milton continued. “We’ll also have 20th century favorites like Avenue Q, and Once on This Island and many more songs to have you belting along and dancing around the house!”

