Treat your mother to an out of body experience this Mother’s Day

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — With Mother’s Day around the corner – that’s right, it’s this weekend – local businesses are offering some different ways to celebrate the occasion.

Maybe your mother is the type who loves New York-style brunch and hot coffee on a patio. Perhaps she likes to do yoga, get her tarot cards read or sit in the front row at a comedy show. Whatever the occasion calls for, we have some ideas to help you honor the mothers who brought you into this world (and could take you out). Below is by no means an exhaustive list, but it should give you some ideas.

Crafting

Nailed It! DIY Studio, 4292 Railroad Ave., Tucker 30084

Nailed It is hosting a workshop for children ages 8 and up on Saturday, May 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. A drop-off event, kids will build and decorate a personalized photo display or mason jar floral box for someone special. Cost is $58. Reservations are required because seating is limited.

The Spot, 2964 S. Rainbow Drive, Decatur 30034

On Sunday, May 9 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., moms and children of all ages are invited to a sip and paint party to create a masterpiece while enjoying music, games, light appetizers and tea. Best tea party attire will be awarded.

Dining

BoruBoru Sushi, 1568 Avenue Place D, Atlanta 30329

For each entree purchased during Mother’s Day weekend at BoruBoru, a donation is going to be made to benefit the AAPI community. The Point, where BoruBoru is located, is also giving away a free drink voucher to be used at the Pop-Up Farmers Market on Sunday, May 9. Rice bowls and sushi burritos are hot items at this casual spot.

Double Zero, 1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta 30307

Double Zero has several options for takeout meals on Sunday, May 9. Pre-order is required. Options include a Mimosa Party Kit, Bellini Party Kit and dinner for 4 including eggplant parmesan, spinach salad, garlic knots and tiramisu. Dine in is also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Farmed Kitchen and Bar, 1927 Lakeside Parkway, Tucker 30084

Reservations are required for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Farmed, owned by certified master chef Daryl Shular. Enjoy the patio or COVID-conscious indoor dining.

Mama’s Chicken and Seafood, 2922 Mountain Industrial Blvd., Tucker 30084

On Sunday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mama’s is serving up complimentary meals for moms. Reservations are required, and the free meal for moms is limited. The restaurant is known for quick, casual service and the delicious fried chicken and fried okra.

The General Muir, 1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta 30329

Craving a New York bagel and schmear? The General Muir is your best bet for Mother’s Day weekend, when The Point is donating $2 to Helping Mamas nonprofit for every passion fruit Bellini and iced rose latte purchased.

Entertainment

Napoleon’s, 2836 LaVista Road, Decatur 30033

Local jazz legend Joe Gransden plays with Robin Latimore, known for her soulful voice and sense of humor on stage. See the duo on Sunday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Premier Restaurant and Lounge, 6924 Main St., Lithonia 30058

To Mom, With Laughter comedy show stars Christopher “Johnny” Daley from Lime Tree lane, Fancy Cat and Stanley Dubois – hosted by Pretty Boy Floyd on Sunday, May 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Tucker Brewing Company, 2033 S. Bibb Drive, Tucker 30084

Sam Bybee plays live in the outdoor beer garden at Tucker Brewing Co. on Sunday, May 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bybee is an Atlanta musician with a 20-year career. He has written and recorded several albums, both as a solo artist and as a part of 22 Kings.

Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness Emory, 855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta 30329

Mom and Me workouts are being offered at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. at Orange Fitness. Enjoy a complimentary workout, DJ and fresh juices. Call or text the studio to make a reservation: 404-698-0251.

Stone Mountain (location to be announced with reservation)

“Smoke, Stretch and Brunch with The Yogi Witch” is planned for Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. in Stone Mountain. Practice takes place weekly, serving between five and 30 yogis. After 90 minutes of flow, the class will eat brunch together. Tickets are required.

Shopping

Squash Blossom Boutique, 113 E. Court Square, Decatur 30030

Pick up one of the shop’s popular Squash Boxes for an important lady in your life. Choose from the classic box for $98 or premium box for $148 – each contains one Hobo Leather product, a candle, a fragrance and matching hand cream, embroidered mask and more. Gift wrap and a card are included.

The Point, 1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta 30329

On May 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., peruse local produce, artisanal foods and merchandise at the pop-up market in partnership with Community Farmers Market ATL. Receive fresh fruits from Crop Cycle with $25 purchase at any retailer or restaurant. Vendors include R&R Secret Farm, Ginger Yum, Pink Scorpio Handmade, South Indigo Co., Fiber Parts Shop and Sweet T’s Candies.

Yellow Mat Wellness, 409 Mead Road, Decatur 30030

Pop by this Oakhurst outdoor market on Saturday, May 9 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to support local, woman-owned businesses Rarebird Botanicals CBD, Sage on Sundays and more. RSVP to receive a free Mimosa or mocktail from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Wellness

Art of Wax, 1568 Avenue Place, Atlanta 30329

Art of Wax is pampering moms for Mother’s Day. Book a service for your mom and she will receive 20% off on Saturday, May 8. Services are by appointment only due to COVID protocols.

Emily J Aveda Salon, 1568 Avenue Place, Atlanta 30329

Emily J says there are no bad hair days here. Receive a complimentary botanical repair treatment with a haircut for mom on Saturday, May 8. The salon also books makeup services.

Garage Door Studio, 128 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates 30002

Limited space is available for Oracle Card Readings with Carissa on Saturday, May 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Carissa’s insightful readings are inspired and thought-provoking and you’ll leave the sessions with a sense of direction and heightened awareness. Reserve a spot.

