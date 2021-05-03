LOADING

Type to search

Truckin’ Tuesdays starts at Legacy Park on May 4

Decatur Food

Truckin’ Tuesdays starts at Legacy Park on May 4

Dan Whisenhunt May 3, 2021
The Administration Building at Legacy Park on South Columbia Drive in the city of Decatur on August 12, 2020. The park occupies the former site of the United Methodist Children’s Home. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Decatur, GA —A socially distanced version of the popular food truck event Truckin’ Tuesdays will debut at Legacy Park on May 4.

Legacy Park is located at 500 South Columbia Drive in Decatur. The event will be held every Tuesday in May at 5 p.m.

“Gather your friends, family, blankets, chairs, and most importantly, appetites! The area’s best Food Trucks will be offering up their delicious fare,” the announcement from the city says. “There is plenty of space for families to gather while remaining socially distant. The goal is to bring people together safely and at the same time, benefit local non-profit fundraising efforts.”

A previous version of the event was held at Legacy Park, the former United Methodist Children’s Home campus, in September 2019 and featured local food trucks.

This week Decatur is also holding its FAB First Friday event on May 7.

“We’re re-imagining a night OUT in Decatur with expanded patios, curbside storefronts, sidewalk pop-ups, and an open-air tent market on the plaza,” the announcement from the city says. “Wear a mask and join us outside on the first Friday of the month from 5 p.m. to 9 pm. Plus, look for ‘fab’ deals as our retailers and restaurants partner up to support each other! Follow on Instagram (@visitdecaturga), Twitter (@Decatur-Tourism), and Facebook (@VisitDecaturGA) for deals and updates. This event will repeat on June 8.”

Writer Cathi Harris contributed to this story. 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus