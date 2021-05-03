Truckin’ Tuesdays starts at Legacy Park on May 4

Share









Decatur, GA —A socially distanced version of the popular food truck event Truckin’ Tuesdays will debut at Legacy Park on May 4.

Legacy Park is located at 500 South Columbia Drive in Decatur. The event will be held every Tuesday in May at 5 p.m.

“Gather your friends, family, blankets, chairs, and most importantly, appetites! The area’s best Food Trucks will be offering up their delicious fare,” the announcement from the city says. “There is plenty of space for families to gather while remaining socially distant. The goal is to bring people together safely and at the same time, benefit local non-profit fundraising efforts.”

A previous version of the event was held at Legacy Park, the former United Methodist Children’s Home campus, in September 2019 and featured local food trucks.

This week Decatur is also holding its FAB First Friday event on May 7.

“We’re re-imagining a night OUT in Decatur with expanded patios, curbside storefronts, sidewalk pop-ups, and an open-air tent market on the plaza,” the announcement from the city says. “Wear a mask and join us outside on the first Friday of the month from 5 p.m. to 9 pm. Plus, look for ‘fab’ deals as our retailers and restaurants partner up to support each other! Follow on Instagram (@visitdecaturga), Twitter (@Decatur-Tourism), and Facebook (@VisitDecaturGA) for deals and updates. This event will repeat on June 8.”

Writer Cathi Harris contributed to this story.