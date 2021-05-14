Tucker Observer: Swim season starts May 29th; Tucker holds Adult Field Day

Share









Here’s a look at news from the Tucker Observer, a new website from Decaturish covering Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain.

Tucker’s swim season starts May 29

Tucker, GA — Tucker will start its swim season on Saturday, May 29, Memorial Day weekend.

“We are making final preparations to the pools at Kelley Cofer and Rosenfeld Parks,” Tucker Operations Manager Jason Collins said in a press release. “The pools have never looked better. With proper social distancing and new amenities, we think patrons are in for a real treat.”

For the full story, click here.

(PHOTOS) DeKalb County gives away thousands of Girl Scout cookies

Clarkston, GA — On Saturday, May 1, DeKalb County partnered with the Girl Scouts for its Mother’s Day 2021 food distribution event.

The county purchased 20,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to support local troops and add a sweet treat to the 3,600 COVID-19 Care Baskets distributed to citizens at 4 drive-up locations around the county.

To read the full story, click here.

Local educator Chanda Austin publishes children’s book that celebrates diversity

DeKalb County, GA — Chanda Austin, a local educator in DeKalb County Schools and children’s author, has published her first book titled Qiana’s Braids, a press release announced.

The book is about a little girl named Qiana who gets her hair braided for the first day of school. The story celebrates diversity and highlights the love and passion that happens in a Black beauty salon. Qiana’s Braids was inspired by the lack of representation of Black girls and their hair stories in children’s literature.

To read the full story, click here.

Tucker hosting in-person ‘Summer of Fun’ events

Tucker, GA — The city of Tucker is hosting in-person TKR Summer of Fun events this year.

The events were virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Summer of Fun first launched in 2018.

For the full story, click here.

Oglethorpe University announces commencement speakers

Atlanta, GA – Oglethorpe University will honor the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 during two ceremonies to be held on subsequent days on the historic Brookhaven campus, a press release said. The university will welcome two prominent Atlanta leaders to address the graduates.

Retired Atlanta Federal Reserve President and Chief Executive Officer George C. (Jack) Guynn, who has served as an Oglethorpe trustee for 25 years, will address the Class of 2020 on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. The Class of 2020 commencement ceremony was previously postponed due to pandemic restrictions.

Georgia State Representative Dar’shun Kendrick, an Oglethorpe alumna, will address the graduating Class of 2021 on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 9 a.m.

To read the full story, click here.

DeKalb Police teach seniors how to respond in active shooter situation

DeKalb County, GA — A safety training held by DeKalb County Police Department on May 4 taught situational awareness and what to do in case of an active shooter situation, a problem officers said is becoming more prevalent.

DeKalb County native, Sgt. J.K. Walker has been giving active shooter presentations for eight years. Walker said the “avenger mindset” is increasingly found in gunmen who have recently experienced a break-up or workplace discipline, or been fired from their job.

“They have resolved, ‘I am going to come back and do something about it,’” he said, describing an avenger profile. “They’re going to take matters into their own hands.”

To read the full story, click here.

Clarkston City Council approves alcohol delivery, appoints judge to police task force

Clarkston, Ga. — The Clarkston City Council narrowly approved an ordinance amendment to allow retail delivery shops to sell and deliver packages of beer, wine and malt beverages. Mayor Beverly Burks broke the tie in the 4-3 vote, which is her first vote since taking office.

The change adds a fourth category for new licenses permitted for certain designated businesses. The following language will be added to the ordinance, according to the agenda packet, “Retail Delivery Shop means a retail establishment, which is engaged in the retail sale of food products, household goods and other sundry items for delivery only, that has a total interior floor area of not more than 10,000 square feet.”

The amendment was approved with two additional terms that there will be a trial period from August 2021 to December 2022 and that a retail delivery shop cannot host in-person events.

To read the full story, click here.

Clarkston will phase out single use plastics in government buildings

Clarkston, GA — The Clarkston City Council on May 4 approved a resolution to stop purchasing single use plastics and polystyrene for use in city buildings.

The resolution gives the city a year to phase out purchasing and use of these products in favor of sustainable alternatives, a press release says. Similar measures have been passed in Fulton County and the city of Atlanta.

To read the full story, click here.

City of Stone Mountain considering paid parking to capitalize on park attendance

Stone Mountain, GA — Parking at Stone Mountain Park will cost you $20.

But if you park along the streets of the city next to it, you don’t have to pay anything and can walk into the park from there. The Stone Mountain City Council is considering adding metered parking to city streets to deter this practice and to ensure that people visiting Stone Mountain patronize the city’s businesses.

During the May 4 City Council meeting Mayor Patricia Wheeler appointed a committee to study the issue. Committee members are Councilmembers Jasmine Little, Gina Cox and Shawnette Bryant.

To read the full story, click here.

Emory Healthcare accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines at Northlake Mall

Tucker, GA — If you want a COVID-19 vaccine, you won’t have to wait long.

“The Emory Healthcare Vaccine Clinic, located at the former Kohl’s department store at Northlake Mall, is now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations for Georgia residents aged 16 and older,” Emory Healthcare announced. “Appointments can also be scheduled online.”

To read the full story, click here.

The unfinished business of DeKalb County’s land swap with Blackhall Studios

DeKalb County, GA — New details have emerged in DeKalb County’s efforts to turn swampy flood plains into dollars, and environmental groups have taken notice.

Stop the Swap, a group born out of the threat to swap land in South DeKalb County, said the last two years have been riddled with lies.

In October 2020, DeKalb County Board of Commissioners voted to swap with Blackhall Studios 53 acres of land on Constitution Road for 40 acres of nearby Intrenchment Creek Park. Blackhall Studios’ CEO Ryan Millsap promised DeKalb County he would put $1.5 million into building a new park, trails and wetland restoration.

Last week, Millsap announced he was selling Blackhall Studios to Commonwealth Group, a Los Angeles private equity firm, for $120 million with no promise for community engagement. That leaves an open questiona bout whether the promises Blackhall made will come to pass.

To read the full story, click here.

(PHOTOS) City of Tucker hosts Adult Field Day

Tucker, GA — Adult Field Day returned to Tucker on Saturday, May 8 after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The first field day was held in 2019.

Recreation Leader Jen Young said proceeds from ticket sales went to support the Tucker Parks & Recreation 2021 summer camp scholarship fund and enough money was raised from the evening to send 20 children to summer camp.

Scheduled activities included a cornhole tournament, tug of war, balloon relay and water balloon toss.

To read the full story, click here.

(PHOTOS) The return of the Tucker Cruise-In

Tucker, GA — The Tucker Cruise-In returned to Main Street on Saturday, May 8 for the first time since October 2019.

“I think we got a (good) turn out because I believe everybody here has just got cabin fever,” said Wayne Hicks from the Tucker Cruisers.

Organizer Gene Cofer said 120 vehicles had registered for the day. A change to an earlier time to avoid conflict with evening restaurant traffic didn’t deter the crowds who came out to enjoy the pleasant weather and wide array of vehicles.

To read the full story, click here.

Cherokee Rose BBQ coming to Stone Mountain this month

Stone Mountain, GA — Restaurateur Jonathan Hartnett is preparing to open the doors to his new concept in Stone Mountain called Cherokee Rose BBQ Bar & Kitchen.

The restaurant will open May 24 in a restored building at 975 Main Street. Hartnett, a Stone Mountain native, said he “fell in love with” the spot, which dates back to 1895.

“The place is gorgeous,” he told The Tucker Observer. “I’ve got some old photos of the property that are incredible. We’re the oldest property in Stone Mountain.”

To read the full story, click here.

Tucker Rotary raises $10,000 for education

Tucker, GA — The Rotary Club of Tucker announced that its annual Golf Classic: FOREducation raised $10,000 for education.

The Rotary Club held the event on April 26 at the Smoke Rise Country Club.

To read the full story, click here.

DeKalb County Schools names employees of the year

DeKalb County, GA — This year has been a challenge for educators everywhere.

But in spite of the obstacles, these DeKalb County Schools employees have excelled. The school district recently announced its employees of the year.

To read the full story, click here.

Townhome concept in Northlake reflects change in housing market

Tucker, GA — Metro Atlanta’s real estate crunch is prodding developers to think outside the box. Companies are allowing employees to continue working from home, leaving office space unoccupied. At the same time, a shortage of building materials cannot keep up with the demand for new housing.

During the past six months, available office space in Atlanta jumped from 2.5 million square feet to a little over 6 million square feet according to CoStar Group, a real estate developer. That’s an increase of 88% since January 2020, the AJC reported.

Developer Steve R. Martin, owner of SDM Partners, purchased a Northlake office park in October 2017 for $41 million. To him, changes in Atlanta’s real estate market means shifting to build a live/work property in a central location.

To read the full story, click here.

Explosion at Tucker Chinese restaurant kills manager

Tucker, GA — The manager of a popular Tucker Chinese restaurant died on May 11 following an explosion in the kitchen.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue spokesperson Capt. Dion Bentley said the explosion occurred around 2 p.m. at Main Moon on Hugh Howell Road in Tucker.

To read the full story, click here.

Long ignored, Tucker’s Twin Brothers Lake needs attention now city says

Tucker, GA — DeKalb County has long put off repairs to Twin Brothers Lake in Tucker, an area suffering from erosion, flooding and overgrowth.

The lake is in Johns Homestead Park located at 3071 Lawrenceville Hwy.

A report commissioned by DeKalb County shows an urgent need to address years of seepage in the dam and problems with the spillway, and Tucker staff is trying to help find money for the project.

To read the full story, click here.

DeKalb Sheriff’s Office extends Warrant Relief days through end of May

Decatur, GA – The opportunity to turn yourself in on a misdemeanor charge in DeKalb County and get an immediate bond is still a reality, a press release announced. The DeKalb County Jail’s “Warrant Relief” program will continue to be held each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday through the end of May.

“It’s understandable that people are apprehensive about turning themselves in to law enforcement authorities under any circumstances,” says Sheriff Maddox. “Those who did, however, realize the advantage of being able to get on with their lives while they wait for their day in court.”

To read the full story, click here.

Scottdale Early Learning receives grant from Georgia Department of Early Care

Scottdale, GA – Scottdale Early Learning (SEL), a 501(c)3 early care and educational organization serving low and moderate income families in DeKalb County, has received a $10,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) to explore and begin to address the issues faced by students who are parents, a press release announced.

The grant was one of nine 2Gen Innovation Grants given to local organizations that support student-parents and their children. This is the first 2Gen Innovation Grant SEL has received.

To read the full story, click here.

DeKalb seeks public input on 2050 Unified Plan

Decatur, GA – DeKalb County has launched an effort to develop its 2050 Unified Plan, a press release announced. This plan will combine two long-range strategic documents into one: a Comprehensive Transportation Plan which identifies priority transportation projects and policy recommendations, and a Comprehensive Land Use Plan which establishes the framework for future growth and development.

The combined plan will create a more consistent, unified strategy for the county and also will address arts and culture, housing, health and wellness, public safety, sustainability, retail, and annexation policies.

To read the full story, click here.

