Tucker Observer: Telling the truth about Stone Mountain; Northlake booming

Stone Mountain board approves proposals to add historical context to controversial park

Stone Mountain, GA — The Stone Mountain Memorial Association at its May 24 committee meetings voted to advance proposals that would add historical context to one of the state’s most controversial parks.

The proposals were later approved at the board’s 1 p.m. meeting. A crowd turned out for the afternoon meeting, with about half the room saying the proposals didn’t go far enough and the other half advocating that the park keep its monuments in place. No one left the room happy.

Northlake boom continues with talk of performing arts, convention center

Tucker, GA — It was a night of big ideas at Tucker City Council on May 24, as the work session and special called meeting included ideas for a performing arts and convention center in Northlake and road improvement plans near Tucker High School.

In recent months, development in Northlake has exploded with commercial development, a new Emory Healthcare facility and residential proposals. Fairfield Residential is nearing its finish of The Reid at 2190 Northlake Parkway in Tucker. A one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is listed starting at $1,520 per month.

Now the area could be expanding to include a 3,000-seat performing arts center, a 65,000-sq. ft. convention center, hotel, upscale grocer, 800 residential units and 127,000-sq. ft. of commercial space – encompassing the WSB radio tower.

Clarkston completes installation of new bus shelters as part of streetscape project

Clarkston, GA — Clarkston has completed the installation of four new MARTA bus shelters as part of its multimillion dollar streetscape project.

Larry Kaiser with the city’s engineering firm CIS called the streetcape project a game changer for the city. The project has been more than a decade in the making. The city became eligible to receive public funds through the Atlanta Regional Commission back in 2006. In 2011, Clarkston City Council gave staff permission to find matching funds for the project and it broke ground in 2018.

DeKalb Summer Camp registration now open

Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs has opened registration for “Camp Superstars” summer camp program, a press release announced.

Camp Superstars, a summer day camp for ages 5-15, runs June 14 to July 30, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The camp fee is $66 per week, and breakfast and lunch are provided.

Imani Barnes announces run for Tucker City Council

Tucker, GA — Imani Barnes, 39, is an Emory University research scientist, a community educator and PhD candidate in public health. She is also running for Tucker City Council, District 2, Seat 1, which is currently occupied by Matt Robbins.

The single mom of a 10-year-old boy, Barnes has lived in Tucker for four years. She grew up in DeKalb County, graduated from Druid Hills High School, played soccer on a full scholarship at South Carolina State University and returned to the area after graduating with a degree in biology and chemistry.

In 2019, Barnes created I Can Become Anything, a team development business in which she works with teens who “need a push of inspiration or development in real-world activities,” like job searching and conflict management.

Request to use city parks prompts Stone Mountain to make overdue repairs

Stone Mountain, GA — Two requests to use city of Stone Mountain parks have prompted the City Council to move forward on making some overdue repairs to the city’s greenspaces.

Two groups have asked the city to use the sports facilities at McCurdy and Medlock Parks.

McCurdy has three baseball fields and Medlock has a football field, basketball courts and tennis courts.

