What’s happening this week: Park dedication, farmers markets, conversation series

DeKalb County, GA — Many events are happening this week in DeKalb County from farmers markets to a conversation series to a park dedication. Here’s what is happening this week:

Tucker Public Participation Meeting

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant with a drive thru is planned to be built in Tucker at 4435 Hugh Howell Road. The consultants from Bowman, have requested a special land use permits from the city of Tucker to accommodate the drive thru. The consultants are holding a public participation meeting at the proposed site for neighbors to learn about the project. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 25, at 5 p.m. at 4435 Hugh Howell Road.

Trucking Tuesdays

Food trucks will be offering delicious flavors during Trucking Tuesdays on Tuesday, May 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Legacy Park, located at 500 S Columbia Drive in Decatur. Those attending are encouraged to bring family, friends, blankets and chairs. There is plenty of space in the park for visitors to spread out and relax while enjoying a tasty treat. This event provides an opportunity for the Decatur community to come together while remaining socially distant.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available at various IRC-CORE sites this week in Clarkston, Decatur and Stone Mountain. Here is a list of some sites from the Clarkston city website:

— Tuesday, May 25, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The dREAM Center Church of Atlanta, 2600 H F Shepherd Dr, Decatur, GA 30034

— Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Blueprint Church Stone Mountain, 4528 Rockbridge Rd SW, Stone Mountain, GA 30083

— Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kristopher Woods Apartments, 792 Jolly Ave S, Clarkston, GA 30021

— Friday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clarkston First Baptist Church, 3999 Church St, Clarkston, GA 30021

— Friday, May 28, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Masjid Assunnah, 4565 Elam Road, Stone Mountain, GA, 30083

— Saturday, May 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Immanuel Anglican Church, 630 East Lake Dr, Decatur, GA 30030

More locations can be found here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, May 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market. Pearson Farm will be a vendor at the market this week with their delicious peaches.

Harry Potter Trivia Night

Come test your Harry Potter knowledge at trivia night at Tucker Brewing Company on Wednesday, May 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The brewery encourages participants to wear their best Harry Potter costume and bring their Harry Potter knowledge for a magical trivia experience.

Bike Month

Bike Month is wrapping up throughout the end of May. Bike Month was planned by Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks and some of the cities along the Stone Mountain PATH trail have been hosting events all month long. This week bikers can ride along the path with Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore and Mayor Pro Tem Brian Fisher on Thursday, May 27, at 9 a.m. Elmore will lead another ride on Sunday, May 30, at 9 a.m. Anyone participating in the rides should meet behind the Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N Avondale Plaza.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, May 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Beyond Stereotypes: Asian American Women in Atlanta

WABE reporter Roxanne Scott is hosting a virtual community conversation on Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. The conversation is part of the radio station’s ongoing Asian American in Atlanta series. The event will focus on some issues women of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community face and how stereotypes can lead to violence at the intersection of sexism and racism. Anyone interested in viewing this event can register here. After completing the registration form, a Zoom link will be emailed as the confirmation for the event.

Rosenfeld Park Dedication

Tucker’s Parks and Recreation Department will dedicate the former Smoke Rise Bath and Racquet Club as the William “Bill” Rosenfeld Park during a ceremony on Friday, May 28, at 9 a.m. The park is named after the late city councilman who represented Tucker’s district one for over four years. Rosenfeld died unexpectedly in January. A plaque will be unveiled at the ceremony to commemorate Rosenfeld’s contributions and lasting impact on the city. Rosenfeld Park is located at 2088 Glacier Drive in Tucker.

Blue Star Marker

The Avondale Estates Garden Clubs and the Avon Garden Club will join city officials in Avondale Estates to place a commemorative wreath on the Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker in front of City Hall, 21 N Avondale Plaza, on Friday, May 28, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will celebrate Memorial Day by honoring the U.S. Armed Forces, past and present.

Stone Mountain Park Memorial Day Weekend

There will be a laser show and fireworks at Stone Mountain Park nightly May 28 through 31. The displays will begin at 9:30 p.m. The skies will light up in a specially choreographed musical tribute honoring military service members. The fireworks will immediately follow the laser show.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Avondale Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Knitting Techniques: Cables

Join local knitter Kaitlin Jacobson for a two-hour techniques class and learn how to make cables. Participants will make a cable bookmark and have knowledge that will expand their knitting repertoire. The class requires size seven or eight needles and yarn will be provided. The class will be held on Sunday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heck House, 3498 E Ponce de Leon Avenue in Scottdale. Tickets are $45.

Upcoming city meetings

The Decatur Business Association will meet at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, at the Fine Arts Exhibition opening at Agnes Scott College’s Dalton Gallery, 141 E College Avenue. The meeting will be held outside with the serving of water, wine and beer only. Arrival and networking is at 5:15 p.m. and the program begins at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting, the DBA will allow limited admission into the gallery, about five people at a time. To RSVP to the meeting, email Tammy Washington.

The Neighborhood Planning Unit-O, which includes Kirkwood, meets virtually on Tuesday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. via Zoom for a work session.

Avondale Estates City Commission meets on Wednesday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

