What’s happening this week: Summer reading series, World Refugee Festival, farmers market

DeKalb County, GA — Many events are happening this week in DeKalb County from a summer reading series to the World Refugee Festival. Here’s what is happening this week:

Decatur Book Festival Summer Reading Series

Last summer, the Decatur Book Fesitval offered a virtual series with authors and their recently published work curated by Joshilyn Jackson. The series is returning this summer with expanded offerings and is co-hosted by author Nick Salcedo, who is also a contributor for Decaturish. Salcedo will be hosting a conversation on Tuesday, June 1, at 7 p.m. with Ilona Bannister, Nancy Johnson and Andromeda Romano-Lax. Tickets are free and the public must register to receive the link to the Zoom webinar.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, June 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, June 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Music Bingo

Tucker Brewing Company will be hosting music bingo on Thursday, June 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Come equipped with music knowledge, the need for some brews and some friends to play along with.

Kid’s Zumba Class on the Decatur Square

Rosalie Ezekiel from To The Beat is hosting a free Zumba kids class outside on the green space in front of the bandstand on the Decatur Square. The class will be held on Friday, June 4, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Kids will dance, stretch, learn new moves, exercise and have fun to a mix of pop songs and music from around the world. The class is geared toward kids ages four and up.

FAB Friday

Dine and shop outside on the Decatur Square for FAB Friday on June 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. FAB Friday is on the first Friday of the month and features expanded patios, curbside storefronts, sidewalk pop-ups, a DJ and an open-air tent market on the plaza.

As part of FAB Friday, Highland Yoga is offering a free yoga class on Friday, June 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. The class will be held on the Decatur Square on the green space by the bandstand. The class is limited to 20 people and participants should bring a yoga mat, towel and water.

During FAB Friday, masks are mandatory for all visitors, except while eating. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided. Tents and tables will be socially distanced.

Movie on Main

Tucker’s Movie on Main will kickoff the 2021 TKR Summer of Fun. The city will show “Grease” on Friday, June 4, at 6 p.m. Moviegoers are welcome to set up lawn chairs or blankets to claim their spot for the movie. Free popcorn will be provided and a special round of retro movie trivia will begin before the movie.

DeKalb County Food Distribution and COVID-19 Vaccines

On Saturday, June 5, DeKalb County residents can receive COVID-19 vaccinations and one 20-pound box of fruit, vegetables, one dozen eggs and a 10-pound package of chicken. Beginning at 8 a.m., DeKalb County Board of Health staff and DeKalb Fire and Rescue paramedics and EMTs will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents ages 12 and older. There is no requirement to receive a vaccination in order to receive food.

The vaccinations and food distribution will take place at four drive-thru locations:

– James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

– Former K-Mart store parking lot at 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, GA 30340

– Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

World Refugee Festival: A Celebration of the Arts and International Cuisine

Metro Area chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are hosting the World Refugee Festival: A Celebration of the Arts and International Cuisine on Saturday, June 5, at 10 a.m. Drive by and pick-up a Curated Educational Resource Packet specifically for refugees and newly immigrated citizens in the metro Atlanta community. The event will be held at 3999 Church Street in Clarkston.

Avondale Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

City of Stone Mountain City Council will meet for a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 1, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom and Facebook Live.

The Clarkston City Council meets for its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 1, at 7 p.m., via Zoom

The Avondale Historic Preservation Commission and Architectural Review Board regular meets on Monday, June 7, at 6 p.m., via Zoom

The Tucker Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom.

The Decatur City Commission also meetings on Monday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m.