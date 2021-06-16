LOADING

Type to search

Variety show will showcase southern music, arts and changemakers

Decatur Metro ATL Trending

Variety show will showcase southern music, arts and changemakers

Decaturish.com Jun 1, 2021
Jason Waller owner of Waller Coffee Shop in Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Greater Decatur, GA – Waller’s Coffee Shop in greater Decatur on June 6 will host the 18th Good Gracious Variety Show and first all vax show featuring Southern musicians, artists, and changemakers, a press release announced.

“It’s been a crazy 18 months and I felt it was time. People need live events again but I wanted to be very respectful and safe as possible,” organizer Boyd Baker said. “The 4:30 pm show will be outdoors and we are asking folks to bring a mask – and their Vax Card to show off!”

Guests include:

– Nikki & the Phantom Callers, an Atlanta band that blends garage-pop, country, and rock & roll into something all its own.

– Poet, and local Moth host, Jon Goode, who has a new book out and stories to share in his inimitable style.

– Dad’s Garage will bring the funny and Neighbor In Need will show how we can help our neighbors each day.

“The show will have limited seating but maximum joy,” Baker said. Tickets are just $20 and can be found at www.GoodGraciousShow.com .

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Get Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day!

Want to receive free, quality local news delivered straight to your inbox? 

Sign up for our free newsletter! To sign up for the newsletter, click here.  

Decaturish depends on paying supporters to help us produce free quality local news.

Become a paying supporter of Decaturish by visiting supportmylocalnews.com or clicking the link below.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus