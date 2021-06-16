Variety show will showcase southern music, arts and changemakers

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – Waller’s Coffee Shop in greater Decatur on June 6 will host the 18th Good Gracious Variety Show and first all vax show featuring Southern musicians, artists, and changemakers, a press release announced.

“It’s been a crazy 18 months and I felt it was time. People need live events again but I wanted to be very respectful and safe as possible,” organizer Boyd Baker said. “The 4:30 pm show will be outdoors and we are asking folks to bring a mask – and their Vax Card to show off!”

Guests include:

– Nikki & the Phantom Callers, an Atlanta band that blends garage-pop, country, and rock & roll into something all its own.

– Poet, and local Moth host, Jon Goode, who has a new book out and stories to share in his inimitable style.

– Dad’s Garage will bring the funny and Neighbor In Need will show how we can help our neighbors each day.

“The show will have limited seating but maximum joy,” Baker said. Tickets are just $20 and can be found at www.GoodGraciousShow.com .

