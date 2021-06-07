Alliance Theatre Brings Drama Camps to Decatur

Share









Special promotional content provided by Alliance Theatre.

After delivering camps virtually in 2020, Alliance Theatre is back with in-person drama camps in 2021. In addition to camps at the Woodruff Arts Center campus in Midtown, camps are being offered at four other metro Atlanta locations including a brand new outpost at the Museum School in Decatur.

Camps at the Museum School run June 7 – July 23. Camps are full-day, 1-week sessions for rising kindergarteners through 12th graders. Campers can choose from musical theater, performing arts, and on-camera acting camps.

The Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre is Atlanta’s national theater and reaches more than 165,000 patrons annually. Throughout the year its education department offers camps, classes, and productions for families with children starting at infancy.

Decatur families have been asking for an Alliance Theatre Drama Camp satellite location for several years, and Alliance Theatre is excited to partner with the Museum School for seven weeks of programming this summer.

Capacity for individual camps is limited to 8-12 students and campers are required to complete a health screening each morning, wear masks, maintain social distance, and sanitize hands regularly under enhanced COVID-19 safety protocol. While the Alliance is not allowing families and friends to attend final camp performances due to COVID-19, final performances are being recorded and sent out to families to enjoy after camp.

The Alliance was able to run a successful spring break camp in April and is confident in its ability to offer camps that are fun, safe, and bring out the creativity in young actors. No acting experience is required for camps. For more information about Alliance Theatre drama camps, visit alliancetheatre.org/camps or call 404.733.4700.