Atlanta and DeKalb County public schools conducting survey on COVID-19 relief funds

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta and DeKalb County public schools need the public’s input on how the districts will use the latest round of COVID-19 relief money.

“APS is slated to receive just over $200 million to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on APS students and plans to utilize that funding to address several critical areas, including academic recovery and intervention, social emotional learning, and student and staff health and well-being,” Atlanta Public Schools said in a press release. “The district is requesting feedback from community stakeholders on the development of its plan to support student learning with the funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. More information about the district’s plan and the link to provide feedback is available at https://www.atlantapublicschools.us/CARES.”

According to APS, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that President Biden signed into law on March 11 is $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief, and includes $125 billion for K-12 education.

The school districts must use the funds for the following purposes:

– To provide for a safe return to in-person instruction consistent with CDC guidance on reopening schools.

– To address learning loss through evidence-based interventions.

– To target students who are underserved or disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

– To maintain continuity of services for students and staff including social emotional learning, mental health, student health, and food services.

The DeKalb County School District will receive about $313 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

The plans from school districts for the American Rescue Plan funding is due to the state in July.

“The Community Input for CARES Act Funding survey is an opportunity to gain your input and ideas on how DeKalb County School District (DCSD) should spend the millions of dollars in CARES Act funding that the District will soon receive,” the press release from DeKalb County Schools says. “The feedback you provide in this short survey will help ensure that the District aligns priorities to your unique perspectives. The survey is now open through June 30, 2021. The survey will close at 5:00 PM EDT on June 30, 2021.”

All community members, DCSD employees, parents or guardians, and students are encouraged to provide feedback by visiting: https://survey.sogosurvey.com/r/v1OvBS

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.